Review: Is Starbucks' New Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Worth A Trip To Target?
Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a Starbucks drink I've always held close to my heart. As a child — long before I took my first sip of coffee — ordering the festive drink was an absolute must after my town's annual Christmas tree lighting. Just like the lights themselves, the hot, cozy beverage was a sign that the Christmas season had officially begun. These days, I opt for drinks that are a bit more mature (well, as "mature" as a super sweet iced coffee can be), but I can't deny that peppermint and chocolate are a match made in holiday drink heaven. And it seems like Starbucks got the memo.
The coffee giant may already offer a Peppermint Hot Chocolate, but customers haven't seen it like this before. This new twist on the classic pairing delivers that same flavor profile in a cold, blended drink and tops it with a peppermint whipped cream for an extra boost of festive flair. But how does this new-and-improved version of a Starbucks classic stack up against the holiday favorite fans know and love? To find out, Food Republic got a first look at the new drink at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York City before it hits stores. Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' Target-exclusive Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
Availability
This holiday season, Starbucks is rolling out a variety of new drinks and food items as a part of its 2025 holiday collection. While some menu additions like the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread and Eggnog Latte and Cold Foam are available at Starbucks locations nationwide, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is less widely available. Launching on November 18 for a limited-time, the drink is a Target-exclusive — meaning that you can only get your hands on it if you head to Starbucks Cafés located inside Target stores.
Taste test: Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Going into my taste test, I was excited. As a self-proclaimed cold coffee lover, the idea of trying a drink that tapped into childhood holiday nostalgia (especially in an icy format) was appealing. And the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate certainly delivered on many fronts. For starters, it feels both classic and fresh at the same time. The peppermint and chocolate flavor combination is instantly recognizable, but the refreshing and indulgent finish still made it feel new. The peppermint whipped cream was an unexpected highlight, adding a light, sweet, minty flavor that complemented the drink well. With so many coffee-based options offered on Starbucks' holiday menu, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate offers something distinctly different: a cold coffee-free alternative (other than iced chai, of course) that still feels festive and satisfying.
With that said, it didn't exactly rise to standout status. The drink is very simple. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's certainly a time place for a fun and easygoing drink — but the frozen iteration's biggest difference between the classic Peppermint Hot Chocolate was that it was frozen. As a result, it comes across as a cold variation of the already existing holiday favorite rather than a truly new, reimagined menu addition (though that could very well have been Starbucks' goal anyway). While it's certainly tasty, this drink also reads more as an indulgent seasonal treat than an everyday go-to. And that may be for the best anyway. Its limited availability to Starbucks Cafés means that it may be more out of reach for customers who don't frequent Target.
Final thoughts
Overall, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate was something I enjoyed. The drink is a fun and festive addition to Starbucks' holiday lineup, offering classic holiday flavors with a hint of childhood nostalgia (for me, anyway). While it wasn't a must-have, it was certainly something I'd order again under the right circumstances — maybe, say, after a Christmas tree lighting?.
Still, the drink does come with a few drawbacks. It's not exactly drive-all-the-way-to-Target-when-there's-a-Starbucks-closer-to-my-house good, and its limited availability makes it more of an opportunistic order than the kind I would move mountains to get my hands on. It's the type of drink you can enjoy once in a while, a tasty treat that doubles as dessert (like the chain's trio of summer Frappuccinos) — not the kind you may want to make your regular order. So, if you happen to find yourself in a Starbucks location based inside a Target, go for it. But you may find that one try is all you need.