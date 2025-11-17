Review: Is Starbucks' New Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Worth A Trip To Target?

Going into my taste test, I was excited. As a self-proclaimed cold coffee lover, the idea of trying a drink that tapped into childhood holiday nostalgia (especially in an icy format) was appealing. And the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate certainly delivered on many fronts. For starters, it feels both classic and fresh at the same time. The peppermint and chocolate flavor combination is instantly recognizable, but the refreshing and indulgent finish still made it feel new. The peppermint whipped cream was an unexpected highlight, adding a light, sweet, minty flavor that complemented the drink well. With so many coffee-based options offered on Starbucks' holiday menu, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate offers something distinctly different: a cold coffee-free alternative (other than iced chai, of course) that still feels festive and satisfying.

With that said, it didn't exactly rise to standout status. The drink is very simple. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's certainly a time place for a fun and easygoing drink — but the frozen iteration's biggest difference between the classic Peppermint Hot Chocolate was that it was frozen. As a result, it comes across as a cold variation of the already existing holiday favorite rather than a truly new, reimagined menu addition (though that could very well have been Starbucks' goal anyway). While it's certainly tasty, this drink also reads more as an indulgent seasonal treat than an everyday go-to. And that may be for the best anyway. Its limited availability to Starbucks Cafés means that it may be more out of reach for customers who don't frequent Target.