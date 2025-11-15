Why Many Japanese Kitchens Don't Have Ovens

Few countries have a food scene as globally beloved, photographed, or talked about as Japan. Think every day faves like sushi or ramen, to highly regarded dishes like the luxurious A5 Wagyu that you'll find gracing the menus of high-end restaurants all over the world. Yet despite such recognizable culinary offerings, you might be surprised to find that the average Japanese kitchen is very different from an American one, and that's because most don't have an oven. In the U.S., an oven is simply a must-have for roasting the perfect Thanksgiving turkey or baking delicious treats from a simple apple pie recipe to a more complex cinnamon roll pie with apples. To find out more about why many Japanese kitchens usually omit this appliance, Food Republic spoke with Namiko Hirasawa Chen, the creator behind Just One Cookbook and JOC Goods.

"Traditionally, Japanese cooking focuses on simmering, steaming, grilling, and stir-frying over baking or roasting," Chen explained. "[These] dishes don't require an oven, so it never became a core appliance." For most Japanese dishes, all you'll need are pots, pans, and a working stovetop (and a rice cooker, of course). Think appetizers like miso soup, or one-pan dishes like oyakadon, to fried faves like tonkatsu or tempura. Also, instead of roasted, oven-cooked meats, you're more likely to find meats and vegetables grilled.

Aside from functionality, there are also practical issues with having an oven, too. "Many Japanese homes, especially in cities, are compact and have limited kitchen space," Chen explained. "Layouts prioritize essentials like the sink, stovetop, refrigerator, and rice cooker — leaving little room for a large built-in oven."