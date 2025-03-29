The Trendy Origins Of Japan's Famous Fruit Sando

The iconic Japanese fruit sando: Two pieces of soft white bread filled with fluffy whipped cream and delicious-looking fruit. It's not your typical sandwich, but that hasn't stopped it from going viral. Today, the fruit sando has become an icon of the Japanese konbini (convenience store), and you've probably seen them plastered all over your Instagram feed. However, this viral sensation was invented long before the age of social media. That's right, the fruit sando has been trendy since the early 1900s.

The first thing you should know is that the Japanese don't play around when it comes to fruit. This is because some fruit like Bijin-hime strawberries are surprisingly expensive in Japan. The aesthetic quality and appearance of fruit is valued above all else and farmers take great care in their cultivation. When fruit became more accessible to the public in the Taishō era (1912 to 1926), it was seen as a luxury good. This made fruit a very popular gift and many fruit shops started to pop up all over Japan. Eventually, these fruit shops opened up fruit parlors (think cafés, but specializing in fruit) which served high-quality, western-inspired fruit desserts like parfaits, fruit tarts, and cakes. As Japan was very keen to embrace foreign culture during the late 19th and early 20th century, fruit parlors came to be extremely popular, and it was in these trendy fruit parlors that the fruit sando was born.