This Trader Joe's Butter Is The Shortcut To Perfectly Seasoned Food

One of the many things Trader Joe's devoted fans love about the grocery chain is its private label products, like the unique sweet snacks you'll find in its stores. Part of the fun of shopping there is discovering different items to try as you peruse the aisles that could potentially become new TJ's faves. One product that many customers snap up elevates rich and creamy butter to another level: Trader Joe's Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb.

The compound butter provides a shortcut for flavoring food since it combines butter and seasonings all in one. A creamery makes it for Trader Joe's in small batches and goes heavy on the cheese, with Parmesan making up a quarter of it. Regular and dried garlic and parsley are mixed in as well, along with lemon juice, shallots, white vinegar, black pepper, salt, and cornstarch. The $2.99 butter that first appeared in late 2024 comes plastic-wrapped in four-ounce logs, the same weight as a standard stick of butter.

Trader Joe's gives several ideas for how to use its butter, including melting sliced rounds on steak, scrambled eggs, corn on the cob, popcorn, and spreading it on grilled cheese. It also says you can slather it on a baguette and toast it in the oven for garlic bread. You could additionally baste a roast chicken or turkey or boost fish with it, or infuse flavor into savory baked goods like biscuits, rolls, and cornbread — even boost store-bought rolls with it. Indeed, adding herby compound butter to steak makes it restaurant-quality.