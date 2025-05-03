Make Copycat Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter In 2 Easy Steps (With Just 4 Ingredients)
Texas Roadhouse is a popular steak house chain that is known for ... its rolls? That's right; as much as customers may enjoy their main course, they rave about the dinner rolls and the honey cinnamon butter that comes with them. People love this butter so much that they buy it by the tub in stores — but what if you could make it at home? All you need is four pantry staple ingredients, and, in two quick steps, you'll bring the taste of Texas Roadhouse to your own home.
While there are many great reasons to churn your own butter, starting with a high-quality store-bought base will do. A brand like Kerrygold is often used by professional chefs, and at a soft, room-temperature, it will have the right consistency for mixing.
The second and final step is mixing your butter with the other ingredients: powdered sugar, honey, and cinnamon. For every stick of butter, you'll want to use a quarter cup, two tablespoons, and a teaspoon, respectively, but you can tweak the ratios depending on how sweet you want the butter to be. Mix all four ingredients together using an electric mixer for the creamiest results, and watch as you turn everyday butter into your favorite restaurant condiment. Note that if you opt for using unsalted butter, you can add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness. Then be sure to store your butter in the fridge so the flavor and texture can solidify before serving.
Make the most of your butter
While pairing your cinnamon butter with a classic dinner roll is the traditional Texas Roadhouse way, the enjoyment doesn't have to stop there. Pair your homemade cinnamon butter with sourdough toast or an English muffin for a simple snack that you could top with fresh fruit. You could also use the butter to amplify the sweetness of classic breakfast foods like waffles and French toast — both of which can sometimes feature cinnamon in their recipes, which would complement the butter. Or, go for a sweet and savory combo with an homage to Texas Roadhouse by adding the honey butter to your steaks. The topping possibilities are endless.
But butter doesn't just have to be used as a spread — in fact, infused butter can be a great flavor boost for baked goods. Even if you're just using it in a simple batch of chocolate chip cookies, using your flavored cinnamon butter in the dough will give an extra hint of sweetness. Or for more basic baked goods like scones or biscuits, you can introduce the cinnamon and honey into the recipe rather than just relying on them as a topping.
Given the simplicity of the copycat recipe, with most ingredients likely finding a home on your shelves to begin with, it's easy to experiment with this tasty butter. Just be sure to measure the ratios correctly and keep it properly cool between uses, and you'll always be able to enjoy the taste of Texas Roadhouse in the comfort of your own home.