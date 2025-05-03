Make Copycat Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter In 2 Easy Steps (With Just 4 Ingredients)

Texas Roadhouse is a popular steak house chain that is known for ... its rolls? That's right; as much as customers may enjoy their main course, they rave about the dinner rolls and the honey cinnamon butter that comes with them. People love this butter so much that they buy it by the tub in stores — but what if you could make it at home? All you need is four pantry staple ingredients, and, in two quick steps, you'll bring the taste of Texas Roadhouse to your own home.

While there are many great reasons to churn your own butter, starting with a high-quality store-bought base will do. A brand like Kerrygold is often used by professional chefs, and at a soft, room-temperature, it will have the right consistency for mixing.

The second and final step is mixing your butter with the other ingredients: powdered sugar, honey, and cinnamon. For every stick of butter, you'll want to use a quarter cup, two tablespoons, and a teaspoon, respectively, but you can tweak the ratios depending on how sweet you want the butter to be. Mix all four ingredients together using an electric mixer for the creamiest results, and watch as you turn everyday butter into your favorite restaurant condiment. Note that if you opt for using unsalted butter, you can add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness. Then be sure to store your butter in the fridge so the flavor and texture can solidify before serving.