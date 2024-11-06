Review: Starbucks Rings In Their Holiday Menu With Treats Galore That Made Our Nice List

Every year, as the last leaves are swooshed off the trees by the frigid winds of the incoming winter, we mourn the loss of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. But just as the phoenix rises from the ashes, so too does the Starbucks Holiday menu rise where its Fall menu once stood — and the circle of seasonal offerings at America's largest coffee chain continues.

And if you like to stay nice and caffeinated during the holiday season, it's time to rejoice. This year's offerings include an icy nod to the combination of citrus, cranberry and spices in the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, a smiling Snowman Cake Pop, and a savory Turkey Sage Danish that has the cozy flavors of your favorite holiday stuffing. Reserve offerings include an elegant Pistachio Cranberry Tart, a delightfully boozy Eggnog Espresso Martini and a Fog Nog Latte that's a comfy, cozy take on a classic London Fog.

I love the warm flavors of the holidays and my sneak preview of these drinks and noshes was like an early Christmas present. Flavor was paramount when I was tasting these holiday treats, but I also took into account how well each item captured the spirit of the holidays in taste and presentation.