Review: Starbucks Rings In Their Holiday Menu With Treats Galore That Made Our Nice List
Every year, as the last leaves are swooshed off the trees by the frigid winds of the incoming winter, we mourn the loss of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. But just as the phoenix rises from the ashes, so too does the Starbucks Holiday menu rise where its Fall menu once stood — and the circle of seasonal offerings at America's largest coffee chain continues.
And if you like to stay nice and caffeinated during the holiday season, it's time to rejoice. This year's offerings include an icy nod to the combination of citrus, cranberry and spices in the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, a smiling Snowman Cake Pop, and a savory Turkey Sage Danish that has the cozy flavors of your favorite holiday stuffing. Reserve offerings include an elegant Pistachio Cranberry Tart, a delightfully boozy Eggnog Espresso Martini and a Fog Nog Latte that's a comfy, cozy take on a classic London Fog.
I love the warm flavors of the holidays and my sneak preview of these drinks and noshes was like an early Christmas present. Flavor was paramount when I was tasting these holiday treats, but I also took into account how well each item captured the spirit of the holidays in taste and presentation.
Dark Toffee Bundt Cake
I'm a sucker for anything in miniature, especially around the holidays. And the fact that this mini toffee Bundt cake looked like it was made for a family of elves was not lost on me. The cake is a deep brown, a color that isn't festive in the traditional sense, but gives me a warm, cozy feeling. And red and green sprinkles call forth the colorful, cheery vibe of the holiday season. My fork fell easily into the cake, revealing a crumbly texture and a perfectly spongy consistency.
This cake is all about comfy. The rich, molasses flavor has a hint of burnt sugar flavor and the taste that lingers on the tongue is a perfect pairing for the gently bitter notes in a cup of coffee. It tastes like an American take on a classic British sticky toffee pudding. If this little confection were available as a full size Bundt cake, I'd probably buy it and eat the whole thing, but for the sake of my blood sugar I'm glad it only comes in its miniature form.
Snowman Cake Pop
Cake pops have been gracing the pastry shelves at Starbucks since 2010. They've since become an iconic part of the menu, so it's no surprise there's a snowman version this season to celebrate the holidays. The pop is decorated with a carrot nose, a classic coal smile, and a pair of blue earmuffs. With some subtle flavor variation, it's more or less your classic cake pop.
There are no big wows here. The cake inside is vanilla with buttercream and the coating is white chocolate frosting. In true cake pop fashion, it's dense and sugar-forward. If you're fond of cake pops and you like a sweet treat with subtle vanilla flavor, chances are you'll be a fan of this cheerful little treat, but I wouldn't call it particularly memorable. And while the flavors are perfectly acceptable, they aren't the warm, cozy flavors that evoke the holidays.
Coconut Cran-Merry Drink
The Coconut Cran Merry Orange Refresher is like celebrating the holidays on a tropical island. A blend of cranberry and orange is fresh and zingy, but still gives a nod to classic holiday flavors. The coconut milk base provides a mellow nutty flavor and make the drink richer, more robust, and adds that bit of tropical taste. The real cranberry bits floating on top of the drink may have been a garnish, but I ate them for a little tartness. The backdrop is a mix of warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg that, once again, deliver that holiday warmth, even in an ice cold drink.
The balance between tartness and sweetness is just right and the vibrant color, an opaque pink from the mix of cranberry and coconut milk, makes this a picture-worthy beverage. It's a great option for Starbucks lovers who aren't in the mood for the high caffeine of an espresso drink, but still want something that feels creamy and substantial. It's also perfect for those of us who love cold drinks no matter how chilly it gets outside.
Lemonade Cran-Merry Refresher
I was intrigued by the Starbucks Lemonade Cran-Merry Orange Refresher because it seemed like the best of winter warming flavors and cirtusy summer lemonade in a single cup. The lemonade base competes with the orange flavor and it feels like the point of the beverage is lost in the lemons. It was also the sweetest of the three Cran-Merry Refreshers and the sugar in the lemonade just felt like too much.
The warming spices have potential, but along with the other holiday flavors, they create a slightly odd aftertaste instead of enhancing the lemonade. While it's a fun holiday drink, it lacks the freshness that makes other Refreshers so enjoyable. Like the other Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, the drink is bold and eye-catching, and it looks the part of a refreshing winter beverage. It may work for someone looking for a sweet, seasonal sip, but it falls short for anyone craving a truly refreshing beverage.
Turkey Sage Danish
For a wintertime treat that delivers the savory flavors of a holiday meal, try Starbucks Turkey Sage Danish. This danish takes flaky puff pastry and wraps it around crumbled turkey sausage that's seasoned just right, with sage and a hint of rosemary. The creamy béchamel sauce adds a rich, velvety touch that pairs beautifully with the turkey filling, making each bite feel rich and indulgent. It reminded me of turkey stuffing, which (full disclosure) happens to be my favorite holiday side dish.
The pastry itself is an attractive golden color, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a buttery, tender center. It's hearty enough to be satisfying on its own, but it would also pair well with a coffee for breakfast or a tea for an afternoon snack. If you're looking to get into the festive spirit or just want a special, savory treat, the Turkey Sage Danish is a standout seasonal option.
Eggnog Espresso Martini
If you want to indulge in a boozy beverage this holiday season, Starbucks Reserve has just the treat for you. Eggnog may have a questionable reputation as a holiday drink, but the Eggnog Espresso Martini is a celebration in a glass, combining the bold zing of coffee, the earthy sweetness of eggnog, vanilla syrup, and a splash of rum.
The drink is served in a tall, elegant glass and topped with a layer of cold foam and a light dusting of nutmeg. The sweet, lightly caramelized taste of Zacapa No. 23 rum (the only type of booze that belongs in eggnog) brings out the holiday flavors even more. The flavors in the martini are balanced, with the espresso adding depth to the drink so it's not overly sweet. It's a creamy, well-rounded drink that's perfect for a cozy evening out and it's worth the trip to a Starbucks Reserve.
Pistachio Raspberry Tart
With its natural holiday color palette of green pistachio and red raspberry, this delightful little tart looks as classy as it does festive. Designed to resemble a festive wreath, this pastry starts with a flaky vanilla tart shell that's perfectly crisp and buttery. On the inside, sweet raspberry jam meets the nutty richness of pistachio frangipane and creates an experience that rivals a Parisian patisserie.
And it doesn't stop there. Atop this delicate confection, a tart raspberry gelée center adds a vibrant, tangy pop that contrasts beautifully with the rich flavors beneath — while the whipped pistachio white chocolate ganache adds a silky, creamy texture. Toasted pistachios add a pleasant crunch and a warm, roasted flavor, and freeze-dried raspberries provide an extra tartness and a festive finishing touch.
Every component of this tart is thoughtfully crafted, coming together to create dessert that's visually stunning and deeply satisfying. The Pistachio Raspberry Tart strikes the perfect balance between nutty, fruity, and creamy elements, and it's worth savoring every last crumb. If I only got pistachio raspberry tarts for Christmas, I'd be a happy camper.
Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie
I love a spiced dessert, so when I got the new Starbucks Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie, I thought I'd finish the whole thing. But after a couple of bites I realized that this cookie couldn't commit to an identity — and I couldn't commit to finishing it. In reality ... this cookie is two cookies that hold a layer coffee-infused white chocolate ganache with eggnog spices.
The cookies on the outside tasted a bit like gingerbread cookies, with some warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, but not enough to give me that warm fuzzy feeling that I get when I bite into a real gingerbread cookie. And my excitement that Starbucks was infusing their signature coffee into a dessert fizzled when I couldn't pick up on the coffee flavor in the ganache no matter how hard I tried to search for it. This cookie has a humble, attractive presentation, with simple tree-shapes cut out on the top cookie dotted with holiday themed sprinkles. There's no shame in buying your holiday cookies instead of baking them, but I wouldn't leave these out for Santa Claus, who I assume has higher standards.
Fog Nog Tea Latter
I love a Starbucks latte as much as the next caffeine junky, but sometimes when I need an afternoon pick-me-up, an espresso drink is just a bit too much, which is why I'll opt for a London Fog instead. Lucky for me, my afternoons this holiday season will be full of festive flavors with Starbucks' new Fog Nog Tea Latte, which features Earl Grey tea, white chocolate mocha, and a bit of nutmeg on top to give it a bit of extra holiday pizzazz.
The drink also includes liquid cane sugar and as somebody who doesn't love an overly sweet drink, I was a bit concerned. But the sweetness was just enough to offset the slightly bitter, floral taste of the black tea. The drink is also topped with a creamy eggnog foam that gives it a bit of volume and a sweet, rich, custardy finish.
Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte
Iced coffee beverages are no longer the exclusive domain of summer. More and more customers prefer sipping a chilly beverage all year long – and for those who want their iced latte with a bit of holiday cheer, there's the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. I'll admit I'm not one of these people, and I don't usually like my coffee drinks iced, nor do I like them sweetened, so to say I took a skeptical first sip is an understatement. But I love getting proven wrong, which is exactly what happened.
The drink is true to its name, with a drizzle of caramelized sugar that's torched by hand to give it that signature crème brulée crunch. Underneath is a luscious layer of cold foam and a mix of Strabucks Reserve espresso, eggnog, and caramel brûlée sauce. While this latte is as sweet as it sounds, it's not a cloying amount of sugar, and it genuinely elevates the dessert flavors of this icy concoction. So whether your heater's turned up too high and you need to cool down or you just like a sweet, chilly drink, this drink is a unique experience that will keep you going through the new year.
Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
If you like a cold beverage in the dead of winter and you're sensitive to the caffeine content of an iced latte, this Cran-Merry Orange Refresher could be right up your alley. As is the case in all Starbucks Refreshers, the base is made with water, sugar, and grape juice. What makes this one unique is the holiday flavors including cranberry, orange, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. If your favorite side dish at the holiday dinner table is cranberry sauce, this one is for you.
While this chilly beverage may not taste like a coffee, it still contains caffeine, but significantly less than a regular cup of joe. The flavor of this Refresher is markedly more subtle than the other two on the list, and it tastes a bit more like an iced, gently sweetened herbal tea. And these merry flavors marry perfectly for a delicious, refreshing holiday beverage.