The Origin Of Croissants Isn't What You Might Expect

Ah, the croissant. It's as French as a frog, smoking a cigarette while riding a bicycle made of cheese down the Champs-Élysées, right? Wrong. As it turns out, everyone's favorite French pastry isn't French at all ... it's Austrian. Sacrebleu!

In reality, though, it's not quite as black and white as all that. Most food historians agree that the croissant traces its origins back to the 13th century, when Austrian bakers created the kipferl (meaning "crescent" in German). The story goes that it was inspired by the defeat of the Ottoman Empire (which had a crescent moon on its flag) in battle — but there's no real evidence of this.

What we do know for sure is that it eventually made its way to France in the 19th century. A common, but unfortunately unsubstantiated, legend claims that Marie Antoinette (another French icon born in Austria) was responsible for first bringing it to the court at Versailles, longing for a taste of home. "Let them eat kipferl" just doesn't have quite the same ring to it, does it?