Starbucks Red Cup Is Finally Announced And There's A New, Festive Design

That special time of year has come once again for Starbucks lovers around the country: Red Cup Day. In an e-mail shared with Food Republic, the coffee chain confirmed that, for the seventh year in a row, Starbucks will offer customers the chance to score a free red reusable cup on Thursday, November 14th. And this year's limited-edition design is quite festive, featuring a white-and-red-striped ornament motif. Even better, it's made with 95% recycled materials.

At participating stores across the U.S. on November 14 only, if you order any size of the 20 different holiday beverage options, whether it's a Chestnut Praline Latte or a Cran-Merry Drink, you will be gifted the 16-ounce reusable red holiday cup, free of charge.

You can take advantage of this free offer however you prefer to order your Starbucks holiday drinks, including in-person, through the Starbucks mobile app, or delivery services like DoorDash and UberEats. The offer will only be available while supplies last, so consider waking up extra early on Thursday to get your hands on the 2024 collectible design.