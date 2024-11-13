Starbucks Red Cup Is Finally Announced And There's A New, Festive Design
That special time of year has come once again for Starbucks lovers around the country: Red Cup Day. In an e-mail shared with Food Republic, the coffee chain confirmed that, for the seventh year in a row, Starbucks will offer customers the chance to score a free red reusable cup on Thursday, November 14th. And this year's limited-edition design is quite festive, featuring a white-and-red-striped ornament motif. Even better, it's made with 95% recycled materials.
At participating stores across the U.S. on November 14 only, if you order any size of the 20 different holiday beverage options, whether it's a Chestnut Praline Latte or a Cran-Merry Drink, you will be gifted the 16-ounce reusable red holiday cup, free of charge.
You can take advantage of this free offer however you prefer to order your Starbucks holiday drinks, including in-person, through the Starbucks mobile app, or delivery services like DoorDash and UberEats. The offer will only be available while supplies last, so consider waking up extra early on Thursday to get your hands on the 2024 collectible design.
Starbucks' festive new Red Cups can be used all season long
If you adore the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and decaf Christmas Blend coffee beans, just a heads up that the free reusable red cup offer is only valid when you order a handcrafted holiday beverage from Starbucks on November 14, such as the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew, Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, or 18 other options. Unfortunately, none of the other holiday food items, coffee blends, or gift items apply to the freebie deal — although they are still worth checking out (just maybe on another day).
Starbucks' official holiday menu lineup launched November 7, and has plenty to offer, including tasty new holiday-inspired treats, the return of seasonal favorites, and four new festive paper cup designs. The theme this year is "Merrier Together." According to the official Starbucks Instagram, the cup art pull inspiration from the various textures, graphics, and colors that are often associated with the holiday season. And the reusable red cup design was clearly also inspired by this message with its nod to striped bulb ornaments and distinctly bright, festive colors.
You can also keep the holidays — and deals — going all season by bringing your red reusable cup any time you visit Starbucks. The chain offers a $0.10 discount when you bring in a clean reusable cup, and Rewards members also receive 25 bonus stars earned through the mobile app when doing the same.