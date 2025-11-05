9 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In New York City

When you're hungry and stranded on a planet of chain restaurants and gaudy buffets, stumbling upon a good hole-in-the-wall joint can feel like going to the moon. You're on a seemingly undiscovered and beautiful world, even if loads of people have made the trek before you. You can sit at the lovingly grubby place in awe that you're not at the usual haunts.

In a place like New York City, there's a worldly hole-in-the-wall every few steps if you know where to look. The best ones are quiet in spirit even if they buzz with customers, are out of sight and, if you're really lucky, difficult to access. The city is crawling with delicious joints found in unexpected places, from decades-old pizza places to a dumpling house found only after a trek through an abandoned shopping mall. Like the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your state, these places have no garishness to penetrate through; at their cores are delicious food, awesome prices, and an ambiance that anyone can belong in.