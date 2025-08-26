The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In New York

To earn the title of best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in New York, you've gotta serve some serious food — especially when you're a pizza joint. Food Republic did a deep dive for each state to discover their best obscure food spot, drawing from public opinion, reviews, and press coverage. We determined that Louie & Ernie's Pizza in the Bronx deserved the title.

The buzz around Louie & Ernie's is real and well deserved. New York pizza dough already has a reputation for great flavor, but this place has perfected its particularly crispy-bottomed slices over more than 70 years of business. And it's not just about the traditional red sauce slices. White pizza, calzones, and the rectangular Sicilian Godfather pie — loaded with peppers, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms — round out a menu that's as varied as it is excellent.

When it comes to flavor, Louie & Ernie's closely guards its secret recipes. Still, many reviewers rave about the way the cheeses — from sharp parmesan to gooey, creamy mozzarella — blend with a sprinkle of oregano on every pie. The result leans heavily on salt and herbs, with the crust soaking up the grease from cheese and meats alike to create one of the most satisfying pizzas in New York. One Reddit user even called the sausage pie "phenomenal," and another commented that it's their "favorite slice in the world." But this kind of excellence didn't just happen; it was cultivated over decades in a city known for some of the best pizza in the world.