Why Little Caesars Dropped Its Iconic Catchphrase 'Pizza! Pizza!'

Some slogans are inseparably intertwined with the companies they belong to. Hearing the words "Pizza! Pizza!" immediately brings to mind things like the stretchy cheese of a Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready and the crumbly parmesan topping of Crazy Bread. The catchphrase became part of Little Caesars' ad campaigns at a time when the company was quickly flying up the ladder of success. The slogan and accompanying advertisements were extremely successful. So why did Little Caesars stop using "Pizza! Pizza!" after years of effective branding? While the precise reasoning isn't publicly known, the decision coincided with a time of declining sales and the company ending its relationship with its longtime advertising agency.

"Pizza! Pizza!" became a blockbuster catchphrase akin to the popular "Got milk?" campaign slogan of the 1990s. The "Pizza! Pizza!" tagline first took hold in 1979 as part of a promotion offering two pizzas for the price of one. In the 1980s, after hiring ad agency Cliff Freeman & Partners, the company launched a campaign centered on the slogan. It quickly became iconic, working hand in hand with the chain's cartoon Caesar mascot to make Little Caesars a household brand among pizza companies. After a long run, the slogan vanished from Little Caesars' advertising and didn't resurface again for 14 years.

Little Caesars' sales began tapering off in the mid-'90s, amid marketplace changes and new competitors cropping up. The company also drastically reduced ad spending during this time. In 1998, Little Caesars discontinued its use of Cliff Freeman & Partners, and the brand began moving away from its previous use of ads that were on the silly side. The "Pizza! Pizza!" slogan disappeared altogether.