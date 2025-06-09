Old-School Restaurant Chains That Are On The Way Back

The measure of success may be subjective, but it is objectively true that many longtime favorite restaurant chains have seen better days. Where once excited customers had lined up to revel in something fresh with fanfare for grand openings and new beginnings, with time comes familiarity and, too often, trouble — or simply a loss of luster and savor. Whether started on the cusp of the new millennium or dating back nearly a century, neighborhood fixtures have had a tendency to fade into the landscape as landmarks of days gone by.

Faced with bankruptcies, health scares, lawsuits, and loss of interest, household names can disappear overnight or limp on with hope that one day they might once again be the go-to spot in the neighborhood. Building off the strength of brand names and a growing market for nostalgia, even old-school chains that had closed up for good have started to find room for a resurgence. Leveraging logos and familiar layouts, or dishing out new menus with concept shops to satisfy shifting trends — or even doing both — some chains are proving what's old can be new again whether that means checkered table cloths and red tumblers, Happy Ending Sundaes, or the King of Cowboys.