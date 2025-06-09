Old-School Restaurant Chains That Are On The Way Back
The measure of success may be subjective, but it is objectively true that many longtime favorite restaurant chains have seen better days. Where once excited customers had lined up to revel in something fresh with fanfare for grand openings and new beginnings, with time comes familiarity and, too often, trouble — or simply a loss of luster and savor. Whether started on the cusp of the new millennium or dating back nearly a century, neighborhood fixtures have had a tendency to fade into the landscape as landmarks of days gone by.
Faced with bankruptcies, health scares, lawsuits, and loss of interest, household names can disappear overnight or limp on with hope that one day they might once again be the go-to spot in the neighborhood. Building off the strength of brand names and a growing market for nostalgia, even old-school chains that had closed up for good have started to find room for a resurgence. Leveraging logos and familiar layouts, or dishing out new menus with concept shops to satisfy shifting trends — or even doing both — some chains are proving what's old can be new again whether that means checkered table cloths and red tumblers, Happy Ending Sundaes, or the King of Cowboys.
Planet Hollywood
Fans of "Die Hard," "Rocky," and "The Terminator" alike were thrilled in 1991 when the themed restaurant chain Planet Hollywood first opened in New York City. Following its inception with the backing of actors Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone, as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Demi Moore, the celebrity-centered eatery had gone on to expand to dozens of locations around the world while also branching out into the hotel business. But before the decade was done, a public offering preempted the first of two bankruptcies and the shuttering of the majority of Planet Hollywood's restaurants.
Left with only a handful of restaurants in addition to its resorts, Planet Hollywood followed another trend out of tinsel town and prepared itself for a reboot. In 2023, founder and CEO Robert Earl's Earl Enterprises brought in a new chief development officer in Valentina Ellison to begin putting brands into non-traditional locations. Two years later, Planet Hollywood had opened new doors in Times Square with a relaunch that Earl described as an "all-encompassing sensory experience" fusing technology with the "unique flair of Hollywood," per PR Newswire. As was the case when the chain began decades earlier, the launch included a cavalcade of celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, Pete Davidson, and Schwarzenegger.
Quiznos
The popularity of sandwich shops is readily identifiable as the historic, quick, and customizable handheld offerings can be tailored toward decadence or dieting. Capitalizing on that market with its toasty offerings, Quiznos had grown from its 1981 founding in Denver, Colorado to nearly 5,000 locations in less than three decades. Even after riding through the recession and closing almost 2,000 of its shops, Quiznos maintained its place as the second largest sub seller in North America. Bankruptcy in 2014 spelled further decline as the total number of locations plummeted below 400.
Those struggles paved the way for a new business plan as High Bluff Capital Partners acquired Quiznos brand in 2018 and sought to introduce a new identity after testing prototype locations that were launched in 2021. This included a partnership with BCubed Manufacturing LLC which brought about The Qube, a modular restaurant design built entirely off-site before getting dropped at a desired location complete with walk-up windows and a drive-thru. Changes on the inside included the addition of fryers and flat top grills to accommodate new menu offerings. Quiznos also sought to make the old new again as marketing pulled the Spongmonkeys mascots out of retirement after 20 years.
Bennigan's
In 1976, Bennigan's was founded in Atlanta, Georgia bringing the beloved theme of an Irish Pub to the mainstream casual dining experience. While the chain grew both domestically and overseas, the economic downturn had led then-parent company Metromedia Restaurant Group to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2008, forcing all corporate-owned locations to close. With another ownership change came a new CEO in Paul Mangiamele, who would go on to lead the next chapter in Bennigan's story.
Taking over executive responsibility in 2011 when about 60 restaurants remained in operation, by 2015, Bennigan's had found new growth under its new CEO and boasted of 85 locations. That year, Mangiamele and his wife Gwen launched Legendary Restaurant Brands through which they acquired complete ownership of the Irish Pub-themed chain and instilled new life to the business. This included the launch of a fast-casual concept in spots where traditional dining was more challenging — like train stations and hospitals — dubbed Bennigan's On the Fly. As of the beginning of 2025, Legendary Restaurant Brands was promoting its franchise opportunities leveraged off of customer loyalty and brand recognition.
Golden Corral
An invitation for all-you-can-eat can sometimes be interpreted as a challenge. While there are red flags to watch out for with buffet's, where Golden Corral was concerned, the real challenge was inspiring customers to come back after its model made it wholly incompatible with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originating in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973, the buffet-style restaurant had expanded to more than 500 locations by the end of the '80s before it began licensing franchises. Roughly 40 years later, 1069 Restaurant Group would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the largest Golden Corral franchise operator with 33 locations.
All told, over 100 restaurants had closed before Golden Corral began to see an upswing in growth in 2022 with a modest addition of three locations. Adopting a slow and steady approach to win its race, CEO Lance Trenary had credited seeking prime purchasing opportunities to mitigate rising costs and avoid passing inflation on to the customers. Likewise, the variety of options at the buffet were maintained, and customers took notice as in June 2023 a record of $102,000 in average weekly sales was attained per store without simply raising prices. Success from Golden Corral's standards allowed for greater investment in the workforce, earning the chain accolades as both a beloved brand and, according to Newsweek, a "Most Loved Workplace."
The Ground Round
While some old-school chains rely on well-connected investors infusing sizable amounts of money, in the case of The Ground Round, what really matters is a commitment to nostalgia. Originating in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts as an offshoot of Howard Johnson's, the first of what would grow to over 200 restaurants had opened in 1969. Some 35 years later, the chain that served up bottomless popcorn and peanuts to go along with steaks and burgers wound up filing for bankruptcy.
After emerging from bankruptcy courtesy of the Ground Round Independent Owners Cooperative, LLC. the 71 remaining The Ground Round locations diminished over the course of 20 years down to a mere four before the husband and wife duo of Joseph and Nachi Shea acquired branding rights in 2024, answering the question as to whatever happened to the popular chain. While the existing restaurants remained licensed units, the Sheas brought The Ground Round back to Shrewsbury without "investors or deep pockets," notes Marketplace. Helping heap on the nostalgia, community members contributed old menus and memorabilia from the original restaurant and the Sheas expressed that they were open to the possibility of vying for expansion to begin growing the chain once more and to let others "rediscover the magic" of The Ground Round.
Casa Bonita
Aims at keeping old-school restaurant chains alive ultimately come down to whether or not interest remains with the consumer. In the case of Mexican restaurant chain Casa Bonita's Lakewood, Colorado location, it helped that the nostalgia was held by the wealthy creators of "South Park." In 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone made the decision to buy the restaurant more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic lead to its closure.
One of five locations that had originated with the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma restaurant in 1968, the Lakewood establishment had first opened in 1974. By 2015, it was recognized as a landmark by the Lakewood Historical Society and fond childhood memories had inspired the guys behind "South Park" to invest in restoring the restaurant to its former unique glory. On top of a $3.1 million price tag, $40 million was directed at renovations that included 400 gallons of paint for the iconic pink exterior alone. Having included the location in an episode of their animated show decades earlier, the ownership of Parker and Stone found reservation lists filling up months in advance after initially only welcoming guests by invitation.
Roy Rogers
A dispute with Arby's could easily be credited for some of the success of Roy Rogers restaurants. Licensing the name of the King of Cowboys had only come after a trademark infringement suit had been brought over the original name, RoBee's Roast Beef House. From then on, the Old West-themed restaurant serving up burgers, fried chicken, and roast beef — that one could smother with toppings from the Fixin's Bar — grew to nearly 650 locations before Marriott sold the chain to Hardee's.
The $365 million deal in 1990 began a decline in reach for Roy Rogers as more than 150 locations were converted to Hardee's restaurants and more than 350 locations were sold to competing fast food chains. Even as locations were chipped away — with the number of restaurants numbering at about 40 by 2025 — family franchisees Jim and Pete Plamandon Jr. determined to buy the brand in 2002 and set out to usher the chain back to prominence. Remodels and upgrades over more than two decades found Roy Rogers signing deals for new locations and re-franchising locations toward expansion along the East Coast.
Steak and Ale
Coming to a complete close does not mean the end for a brand if investors are willing to bring it back to life. Such was the case in 2024 when a brand new Steak and Ale location was opened in Burnsville, Minnesota 16 years after bankruptcy had seemingly tolled a death knell for the once prominent steakhouse. Known for prime rib, Hawaiian chicken, and the hardly-seen-anymore salad bar, the original Steak and Ale was opened in Dallas, Texas in 1966 by restauranteur Norman E. Brinker.
After brief ownership by Pillsbury closing out the '70s and beginning the '80s, Steak and Ale became an independent company alongside sister chain Bennigan's dubbed S&A Restaurant Corp. and ultimately expanded to almost 300 locations. A merger with Bonanza and Ponderosa owner Metromedia Restaurant Group led to what may have been the final hoorah for Steak and Ale with its 2008 bankruptcy. The restaurant's fate was reversed in 2015 when the Mangiameles' Legendary Restaurant Brands saw an opportunity for the "new-stalgic" brand as consumers sought competing options for affordable steakhouses. The opening of the Minnesota location is just the planned start for Steak and Ale as the owners are eyeing a return to the chains home turf in the Lone Star State's DFW-area and beyond.
Pizza Hut
Tumultuous times often leave people longing for yesteryear, a reality apparent in fashion trends and pop culture. While the entertainment industry rebooted franchises from decades gone by while pulling nostalgic heartstrings with homages to eras — as seen in the "Stranger Things" romp through the '80s — Pizza Hut was perhaps offering the ultimate old-school comeback as it expanded on Pizza Hut Classic locations.
After first opening in Wichita, Kansas in 1958, Pizza Hut's expansion through the years left an indelible mark on communities across the country as red-roofed buildings that once housed arcade game playing teens and family pizza nights were repurposed for other uses. That isn't to say that the chain faltered, though some franchises struggled with bankruptcy. Rather, as it had been at the forefront of internet ordering and stuffed crust, Pizza Hut had endeavored to keep with the times and began abandoning dine-in locations long before pandemic had become a household word. Similarly, the restaurant chain was a leading innovator once again as neighborhoods were graced with Classic locations offering real plates and silverware at tables with red-checkered covers under vintage stained glass lighting fixtures. The chain also returned to its previous red roof logo. Of course, for those with an eye on the future, Pizza Hut had also launched Hut 'N Go locations offering self-service kiosks and contactless pick-up.
Sizzler
Opened as Del's Sizzler Family Steak House in 1958, it wasn't long before the Culver City, California restaurant had grown into a nation-spanning chain known simply as Sizzler. Del and Helen Johnson had sought to provide a place for families to enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. So it was that the chain ballooned to over 100 locations within its first decade before it had even introduced its iconic salad bar. As had proven an albatross to many businesses — like Red Lobster's ultimate endless shrimp — an all-you-can eat buffet court marked a negative turning point for the business.
From a height of over 270 locations, Sizzler found itself shuttering 136 restaurants by the mid-'90s with its first bankruptcy. A rebrand kept the business operating until 2020 when a COVID-19 bankruptcy lasted until 2023. Running with less than 80 locations, primarily in its home state of California, Sizzler's emergence brought with it an eye on nostalgia that included reenlisting Jodie Sweetin for a promotional throwback to her days on "Full House" when she'd previously starred in an ad for the steakhouse. Additionally, the chain had delved even deeper into its past and brought back Ribby the Rib-eye while it also introduced new plans for the salad bar to incorporate beverages, desserts, and all-you-can-eat wings.
Perkins
Franchising, mergers, and acquisitions brought considerable growth for what was once Smithies Pancake House in Cincinnati, Ohio. A year after its 1957 open, Matt and Ivan Perkins rebranded as Perkins Pancake House and began an expansion that would eventually see the acquisition of the Marie Callender's casual dining restaurants in 2006. Months before the COVID-19 pandemic became the central focus of everyday American life, the parent company of the American classic restaurant and bakery filed for bankruptcy. Not long after a Huddle House acquisition, the new parent company itself was acquired by Ascent Hospitality Management in 2020.
While changing hands had seen the chain offering whole fresh baked pies expand to over 450 locations before downsizing to more than 250, Perkins had a number of strategies underway to get its eggs cracking anew. In addition to forming a catering partnership with eZCater, the chain saw fit to branch into the fast-casual market with Perkins Griddle & Go locations. As for its traditional restaurants, the opening of a location in Orlando, Florida in 2025 displayed the new banner of a fresh start as Perkins American Food Co.
Friendly's
Harkening back to its roots as a Great Depression-era ice cream shop in Springfield, Massachusetts, the storied history of Friendly's is told a scoop at a time. In addition to selling its own brand of ice cream at its restaurants and retail locations, promotions for the popular east coast chain have often made dessert a focus. This included serving up deals like free meals for kids during select times with an accompanying cone head sundae.
A sweet treat to complete a meal wasn't restricted to little ones whenever the Happy Ending Menu promotion resurfaced for a limited time, adding a complimentary sundae to any of the select offerings. Having once boasted around 500 locations, Friendly's had diminished to only 130 between franchised and corporate-owned restaurants when Amici Partners Group, LLC had made its 2021 acquisition. While the comeback effort included a bit more downsizing to little over 100 restaurants remaining as of 2025, remodels and a menu refresh were integral in plans to revive the chain to host even more celebrations centered around ice cream.
Steak 'n Shake
In aiming to reinvigorate the more than 90-year-old burger chain Steak 'n Shake, Sardar Biglari, the chairman of Biglari Holdings, harkened back to the renaissance 13 years after acquiring the chain. As part of his 2021 letter to investors, the executive quoted renowned artist Michelangelo who had expressed a completed work is already "within the marble block... I just have to chisel away the superfluous material," per QSR. So it was that sloughing off locations and reimagining the experience at Steak 'n Shake restaurants was incorporated into its comeback.
Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, the chain had once exceeded a combined 600 locations between corporate-owned and franchised, but had closed more than 100 over a five-year period following franchise and employee classification lawsuits. Now, in keeping with the times, Steak 'n Shake had done away with waiting tables and instead shifted to kiosks and drive-thru's. Additionally, 2025 brought with it a decision to transition away from seed oils to instead use beef tallow — a savory alternative for butter — for frying. This came on top of a revolutionary move in payments by shifting to accept Bitcoin to tender sales.