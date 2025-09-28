Whatever Happened To Domino's Pizza Mascot?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the world of brand mascots, some standouts have become iconic in their own right. Famous examples include Ronald McDonald, the burger-hawking clown; Wendy, the pigtail-wearing daughter of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas; and that creepy king with the oversized plastic head who served as Burger King's mascot for a while. In the pizza realm, Domino's once had a popular mascot that appeared in highly successful ad campaigns. Ultimately, though, the character was discontinued following a tragic, real-world event.

Many kids of the '80s remember commercials that warned consumers to "avoid the Noid." The Noid was a Claymation villain bent on preventing pizzas from being delivered to Domino's customers. He was a strange figure, wearing a red jumpsuit — reminiscent of a superhero costume — complete with red antennae (or perhaps bunny ears — it's hard to say). He didn't speak, instead jabbering in a way that somewhat resembled a chattering rabbit. His pizza-blocking tactics ranged from spraying boxes with a freeze gun — turning them to ice until they shattered into cubes — to zapping them with a magic wand.

As kooky as the campaign was, it worked. The Noid — short for "annoying" — became an icon of '80s pop culture and helped propel Domino's to its status as a top pizza chain. The company, however, stopped using the character after it became tragically linked to a hostage situation and suicide.