How Many Days In Advance To Prep Thanksgiving Dinner, According To Anthony Bourdain

Thanksgiving can be stressful. Trying to balance making all the dishes while also spending time with your family can get overwhelming — fast. In moments like this, it's best to start thinking like a professional — like Anthony Bourdain. His most helpful trick? Divide up the work it takes to make Thanksgiving dinner over the course of three days. Considering Bourdain's Korean fried chicken takes two days to make, he was no stranger to pacing himself to make the most delicious food.

In his view, doing prep work ahead of turkey day will lead to a fuss-free holiday. Day one of his three-day strategy can be done as early as the week before Thanksgiving. That first day is about ingredient shopping — but also it's the beginning of the process of making stock you'll use for gravy (per Splendid Table). If you have a 12- to 16-pound turkey, the USDA recommends defrosting three days in advance, so you can do that on your first day of prep as well. Just carve out 24 hours of defrosting time for every 4 to 5 pounds your frozen turkey weighs, so plan accordingly. To keep the meat safe, defrost in your fridge — but put a container underneath it to catch any liquid that may thaw as well.

Day two is about making your turkey gravy and prepping side dishes. That means trimming veggies (think green beans for a casserole and potatoes for mash or roasting), labeling them, and assembling them in their respective baking dishes. The day before Thanksgiving is a great time to make Bourdain's delicious three-ingredient cranberry relish and stick it in the fridge, so the flavors can meld. Day three, Thanksgiving, is when your turkey is roasted in the oven while you rotate baking all your preassembled sides. This allows you time to mingle with your guests and thus avoid the dinner party mistake Ina Garten and Nigella Lawson both shun.