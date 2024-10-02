Anthony Bourdain's Ultra-Rich Mashed Potatoes Were Inspired By A Famous Chef

Anthony Bourdain had a knack for cooking and a passion for eating, but he never described himself as one of the greats. He referred to himself as a cook instead of a chef, and he had no problem giving credit where credit was due. That is why it makes perfect sense that Anthony Bourdain's mashed potato recipe was inspired by the late, great chef Joël Robuchon.

Robuchon was known for his mastery of French cuisine and for receiving a whopping 32 Michelin stars. His technique used minimal ingredients and simple preparations. Famously, he told the New York Times in 1983, "What I want to be known for is a cuisine that is less heavy, but not necessarily less rich." Robuchon's widely lauded pommes purée (mashed potato) recipe exemplifies these philosophies perfectly.

These are not stodgy, weighty spuds, but rather a creamy delight. Bourdain's recipe adapts the preparation to be a bit less technically fussy, but it still stays true to the heart of the dish. Robuchon called for two parts potatoes to one part butter, milk, and salt, but Bourdain swapped the milk for heavy cream and reduced the amount of butter — some. Robuchon also boiled the potatoes with the skin on and then passed them through both a food mill and a very fine mesh sieve. Bourdain opted for peeling the potatoes before boiling and using arguably the best kitchen tool for mashing potatoes, a ricer, to achieve an ultra-creamy texture with much less fuss.