Anthony Bourdain's Secret Ingredient For Cooking Restaurant-Quality Food At Home

Included in his book "Kitchen Confidential," Anthony Bourdain left a blueprint for how to make your own homemade stock. He called it easy, and so it really is. According to Bourdain, you'll want to roast some bones and vegetables and then "put them in a big pot with water and reduce and reduce and reduce." After it has reduced for a few hours, dump it through a strainer to remove the bone and vegetable bits (but please, oh please, remember to put a big pot or bowl underneath to catch the liquid!), and then you can pour it into smaller containers for freezing, so you always have some on hand when you need it.

While we surely appreciate Bourdain's method, we have a few suggestions for modifying his outline to make it even easier and more convenient. Rather than using fresh bones and fresh vegetables to make stock, you can freeze rotisserie chicken carcasses (or bones from any meat you have eaten, like steak for beef broth), while simultaneously also saving vegetable scraps. This way, you can choose when you make homemade stock, instead of the availability of the ingredients deciding. Second, you can use your Instant Pot in lieu of simmering on the stove. While you don't get the reducing effect (use less water for a more concentrated stock), it will get the job done a little bit faster and even more reliably hands-off.