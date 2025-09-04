How To Make Cranberry Relish Like Anthony Bourdain With Just 3 Ingredients

Cranberry relish is equal parts tart, sweet, and downright tasty, especially when paired with savory meals for a pop of freshness. Combine this naturally alluring side with a relish inspired by Anthony Bourdain's recipe, and you've got yourself a delectable relish you'll want to eat scoop after scoop. Better yet — Bourdain's version only features three ingredients: fresh cranberries, sugar, and an orange (per Food&Wine).

Rather than cooking these items down into a thick, jelly-like consistency, Bourdain's recipe doesn't require any cooking and instead, uses a food processor to finely chop the berries and pieces of cut orange before dumping them into a bowl, then stirring in granulated sugar. Once it's all combined, it's ready to store in the fridge for up to one week for whenever your meal needs a quick burst of vibrancy. More tips to consider — while Bourdain's recipe relies on fresh cranberries, you can use a frozen bag, too. Just note that the food processor may take longer to chop the berries.

If you're looking to make this side dish ahead of time, you can prep the relish, then freeze it for up to two months in an airtight plastic bag. When it's time to dig into this tart and sweet creation, place it in the fridge the night before so it's defrosted and ready to enjoy. While traditionally, people pair cranberry-based condiments with Thanksgiving dinner, ditch that notion and use this fresh, tangy condiment more than one day out of the year.