Why Anthony Bourdain's Korean Fried Chicken Takes 2 Days To Make

There's nothing quite so satisfying as the ear-splitting, earth-shattering crunch that comes when you take a bite of perfectly-cooked Korean fried chicken. While the various flavors offered by Korean chicken joints are delicious, the texture is worth traveling the globe for. But luckily, with the help of someone who has already traveled the globe, you can get that satisfying bite without needing a passport. Just know that if you take a stab at Anthony Bourdain's Korean fried chicken recipe, taken from his cookbook "Appetites," you're going to need two days to get it right.

Bourdain instructed to take marinated chicken, toss it in potato starch, and then fry it until the chicken is nearly, but not fully, cooked. Then, wrap and freeze the chicken overnight. Anthony Bourdain's strategy here, which he credits to chef Danny Bowien, founder of the iconic restaurant Mission Chinese, is an extension of the main difference between Korean and American fried chicken. Korean chicken is double-fried, first at low heat to create an insulating layer that retains the bird's natural juices, and then at high heat to achieve the crispiest possible exterior.

When done correctly, that results in the meat of the chicken being incredibly moist while the skin is extra crunchy. Freezing it takes this a step further by transforming the remaining moisture into ice crystals, which disrupts the batter's starches and creates more surface area for enhanced crispiness.