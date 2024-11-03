Moisten A Dry Turkey With An Ingredient Already In Your Pantry

For many food lovers, a memorable holiday meal must include ample slices of tender and juicy meat. Since Thanksgiving is all about the turkey, you might take pains to prepare the bird with a homemade brine or special cooking method. However, even when you take steps to craft a delicious main dish, there is a chance that a portion of the meat will end up overcooked. Especially when it comes to large turkeys, you may have to wait a while for the dark meat to cook which can dry out the precious turkey breast. Thankfully, with the help of boxed turkey or chicken broth, you can easily rehydrate dry meat in a snap.

All you have to do is slice up the dry parts of your turkey, then incorporate some stock and stick the meat back in the oven. Add the sliced turkey and a good pour of broth into a shallow baking dish and cover with foil. For added flavor, include some melted butter in the mix. While you put the finishing touches on your easy mashed potatoes or pumpkin and herb stuffing, let the turkey and stock warm up in a 250 degree oven for up to 10 minutes. The broth works to rehydrate the meat, so come dinnertime, you have plenty of tender and moist turkey to enjoy. And if you have time to spare, go one step further and transform boxed stock into a rich gravy that also works to save an overcooked bird.