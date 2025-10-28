10 Things You Should Never Buy At Aldi, According To Reddit

Aldi has built a reputation on cutting costs and simplifying shopping for consumers, but that doesn't mean that every product on the chain's shelves is a home run. In fact, some Redditors weighed in on what to avoid when perusing the aisles of the supermarket, and the one thing they all had in common? The chain wasn't consistent with its products. Issues with aroma, flavor, and even the feel on a considerable number of goods are among those that buyers should beware.

In compiling this list, numerous Reddit threads were examined to ascertain some of the most common issues shoppers have with goods at the multinational discount store. Included with troubles like taste and texture, the rate of spoilage also frequently cropped up as a concern that some suggest to be a regionally exclusive matter. From disappointment in some of the offerings from Clancy's chips to a competitor's version of an old-school treat reminding consumers of cardboard, what follows are individual items or categories that Reddit users broadly agree you should pass on when shopping at Aldi, even with how cheap the chain keeps its groceries.