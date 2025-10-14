Are High-End Kitchen Remodels Worth The Price?

It's hard to resist the temptation of a shiny, high-end kitchen remodel. Maybe you've seen a kitchen with a brutalist style heat-resistant concrete countertop, or a minimalist design that ditches traditional dish racks for sleek, clean lines and built-in cabinetry. While a remodel can certainly breathe new life into a tired space, is the high price tag always worth it? To find out, Food Republic consulted Paul Dashevsky, co-CEO at GreatBuildz.

According to Dashevsky, "Upscale improvements can certainly be worth the investment if executed with a sense of balance between design panache, functionality, and market sensibility." The most important factor to weigh before splurging is "adherence to the home's price range and location," he explained. "If you over-improve — say, install a $200,000 kitchen in a $900,000 home in a $1 million neighborhood — you'll never recoup that money." No matter how luxurious your remodel is, a home's value is ultimately anchored to comparable properties in the same area.

"But if the update will bring your home to parity with comparable homes, it's worth doing," Dashevsky added. "Quality of craftsmanship, functionality of layout, and timeless finishes (rather than trendy finishes) also play an important role in ROI [return on investment]." While trendy kitchens may be all the rage right now, design fads come and go. Just look at once-popular styles that now feel dated, like these cluttered backsplash designs, the Tuscan aesthetic, and even millennial white is currently on its way out. Leaning too heavily on trends may spruce up your kitchen in the short term, but over time, it can put that expensive remodel at risk of aging poorly and becoming less attractive to potential buyers.