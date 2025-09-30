Why Traditional Dish Racks Have Gone Out Of Style In Kitchens

Trends come and go, with some retro kitchen items making a stylish comeback, while others are better left in the past. One kitchen item that seems to have gone out of style is the traditional dish rack — the countertop stand designed to hold washed dishes, glasses, and utensils upright so that they can air-dry. They're undeniably useful, so what caused their decline in popularity? To find out, Food Republic consulted Bree Uebergang, co-founder and cleaning expert at Filthy Clean.

"They take up too much space and usually don't look great. Most people I work with want clear counters and clean lines, especially in smaller kitchens," Uebergang told us. There are several tricks to make a smaller kitchen feel larger, like choosing sliding doors instead of hinged ones, or opting for a peninsula over an island, but the easiest way to open up your space is by reducing visual clutter. A dish rack filled with plates and cutlery instantly draws attention and makes the space feel crowded and less organized.

Another reason the dish rack has fallen out of favor is that it's simply not as useful as it once was. "If there's a dishwasher, even a compact one, the old-school dish rack often gets shoved under the sink or tossed entirely," Uebergang told us. Today, dishwashers are extremely common in most kitchens. They've automated the dishwashing and drying process, making the dish rack largely obsolete. "People just don't want something that bulky sitting out unless they use it every day," Uebergang explained.