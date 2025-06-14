The Most Heat-Resistant Countertop Material For Your Kitchen

Designing a kitchen is all about curating the space that's best for you. Whether you want things bright and retro or dark and moody, your kitchen has to suit your needs beyond aesthetics. Amidst the fuss over the best appliances and decorative backsplashes, don't forget about one of the most used areas of your kitchen: the countertops. We spoke to Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer at Homestar Design Remodel, to find out what material you should be using for yours.

While granite kitchen countertops were the dominant style for years, Borcherding suggests another option instead. "Concrete is a naturally heat-resistant material that can experience significant temperatures without degradation or morphing due to its mineral composition," he explains. In short, it takes a lot to break or scuff concrete, even with tools that are fresh out of the oven.

There's more. "Homeowners who have concrete countertops can rejoice, for they can rest their pots and pans directly on their countertop without risk of damage," Borcherding says. This is great if you don't have time to set out hot pads, or if you're working with limited space and need a surface that can withstand hot food. "Further," he adds, "concrete experiences a cool surface temperature making it a great material for bakers who wish to knead dough or perform other baking activities on it." So skip worrying about the steep cost of marble countertops — concrete might better suit your kitchen.