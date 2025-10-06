Don't Make This Backsplash Mistake – Unless You Want Your Kitchen To Look Outdated

A tastefully chosen backsplash can tie together the overall vibe of your kitchen. You could pick ceramic tiles to add a sleek, natural look, or if you're going for a country or farmhouse vibe, opt for an out-of-the-box rustic backsplash. While the right choice can certainly elevate your kitchen, the wrong one can have the opposite effect and make the space look outdated. To learn more, Food Republic consulted Anna Tatsioni, lead interior designer at Decorilla.

When asked which type of backsplash to avoid, Tatsioni advised: "Busy, small mosaic tiles with multiple colors and patterns, especially the rainbow glass chip mosaics." While they had their moment in the early 2000s, contemporary kitchen design trends lean toward minimalism, featuring clean lines, neutral colors, and less clutter (which is why traditional dish racks have gone out of style). Rainbow glass chip mosaics, with their many tiles and grout lines, contrast with this sleek, minimalist look and instead make the kitchen feel visually cluttered.

While some backsplash options fall out of style, others become dated simply because of their popularity. According to Tatsioni, subway tiles in a running bond pattern have "become the equivalent of builder-grade choices." Emerging in the 1900s, they've enjoyed enduring popularity, but "when a design becomes the 'safe' option that everyone picks, it starts to age poorly," Tatsioni explained. Just like subway tiles, other popular go-to options, such as Tuscan-style stone backsplashes, have fallen out of favor after years of overuse, as no one wants their kitchen to look generic.