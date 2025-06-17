Can You Share A Sam's Club Membership? Here's What The Rules Say

Sam's Club comes in clutch when you need to feed a crowd, thanks to its bulk-sized portions of meat, produce, and its super-sized desserts – some of which you can custom order right from the app. While you can certainly share the spoils of your latest Sam's Club haul, you might be wondering if you can also share your membership. Unfortunately, according to the retailer's website, that's a no-go; only you, the member whose name is on the card, can use that card to make purchases. There is no sharing of memberships allowed.

However, if there is someone in your household (for example, they share your address — so a spouse, or a roommate, or an adult child) who is 18 years old at a minimum, and they would like to take advantage of all that Sam's Club has to offer, you are permitted one additional card that will be associated with your membership. This card will have that specific person's name on it, and they will be assigned a unique number. To obtain a physical copy of the card, you must take them to the Membership Desk at your local Sam's, where they will have to provide their I.D. as proof that they are who they say they are.