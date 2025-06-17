Can You Share A Sam's Club Membership? Here's What The Rules Say
Sam's Club comes in clutch when you need to feed a crowd, thanks to its bulk-sized portions of meat, produce, and its super-sized desserts – some of which you can custom order right from the app. While you can certainly share the spoils of your latest Sam's Club haul, you might be wondering if you can also share your membership. Unfortunately, according to the retailer's website, that's a no-go; only you, the member whose name is on the card, can use that card to make purchases. There is no sharing of memberships allowed.
However, if there is someone in your household (for example, they share your address — so a spouse, or a roommate, or an adult child) who is 18 years old at a minimum, and they would like to take advantage of all that Sam's Club has to offer, you are permitted one additional card that will be associated with your membership. This card will have that specific person's name on it, and they will be assigned a unique number. To obtain a physical copy of the card, you must take them to the Membership Desk at your local Sam's, where they will have to provide their I.D. as proof that they are who they say they are.
A workaround to Sam's Club's 'No Sharing Memberships' rule
While Sam's Club doesn't allow you to share your membership with anyone, they likewise can't stop you from sharing your account information with someone you're close to. So, if you don't want to go through the process of setting up a household membership for a spouse, you can just give them your login information — but the primary account holder should be prepared for Sam's to send them a text or an email with a verification code, which they would then have to share with the person attempting to login.
You can similarly use Curbside Pickup in this way, because Sam's lets you add someone other than the primary card holder as the pickup person at checkout. If you're doing this with someone with whom you don't share finances, they can actually add their own card to the list of payment sources, as well (here's hoping you two trust each other). If your spouse, family member, or friend wants to actually head into the store to shop, they can use the Scan & Go feature on the Sam's app, and then use their own card at checkout.
However, it's important to bear in mind that the aforementioned behavior does go against Sam's Club's membership policy. And if you're caught, you could have your membership revoked — so proceed with caution.