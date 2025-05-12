The Food Court Item Costco Discontinued (But Sam's Club Still Sells)

Big bulk retail competitors Costco and Sam's Club have more in common than members may care to admit, right down to the similar food court offerings that await weary shoppers who worked hard for a reasonably priced hot dog or pizza slice. However, the two menus are not identical — in fact, Sam's Club Cafes still offer one item that has long since been discontinued at Costco: soft pretzels.

Long-time Costco members may recall a soft pretzel gracing menus for a period of time, until the mid-2000s when it became yet another discontinued Costco food item that is desperately missed. Fortunately, Sam's Club shoppers can still enjoy a soft pretzel offering in multiple flavors: cinnamon-sugar, salted (with or without a side of nacho cheese), and a pizza pretzel. This unique take on a soft pretzel is topped with pepperoni and melted cheese, and comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

These soft pretzel options are a fan favorite amongst Sam's Club shoppers — multiple users on the r/samsclub subreddit thread claimed it is their go-to item after a long shopping trip. One user wrote, "Pizza pretzels are the best things ever." And at a price point of just $1 for a cinnamon or salted pretzel, and $1.98 for the pizza-inspired version (although the exact price may vary by location), this tasty treat is hard to beat. Costco members who are still nostalgic for the soft pretzels of yesteryear may want to consider a trip to Sam's Club — don't worry; your secret is safe with us.