The Food Court Item Costco Discontinued (But Sam's Club Still Sells)
Big bulk retail competitors Costco and Sam's Club have more in common than members may care to admit, right down to the similar food court offerings that await weary shoppers who worked hard for a reasonably priced hot dog or pizza slice. However, the two menus are not identical — in fact, Sam's Club Cafes still offer one item that has long since been discontinued at Costco: soft pretzels.
Long-time Costco members may recall a soft pretzel gracing menus for a period of time, until the mid-2000s when it became yet another discontinued Costco food item that is desperately missed. Fortunately, Sam's Club shoppers can still enjoy a soft pretzel offering in multiple flavors: cinnamon-sugar, salted (with or without a side of nacho cheese), and a pizza pretzel. This unique take on a soft pretzel is topped with pepperoni and melted cheese, and comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
These soft pretzel options are a fan favorite amongst Sam's Club shoppers — multiple users on the r/samsclub subreddit thread claimed it is their go-to item after a long shopping trip. One user wrote, "Pizza pretzels are the best things ever." And at a price point of just $1 for a cinnamon or salted pretzel, and $1.98 for the pizza-inspired version (although the exact price may vary by location), this tasty treat is hard to beat. Costco members who are still nostalgic for the soft pretzels of yesteryear may want to consider a trip to Sam's Club — don't worry; your secret is safe with us.
Which food court is really worth your time?
The debate between Sam's Club and Costco rages on — from which retailer offers the better tasting rotisserie chicken (taste buds aside, Sam's Club offers it for one penny less), to which food court hot dog is superior, members may never completely agree on which club ranks number one. When it comes to picking the right food court for you, there are a few distinct differences to keep in mind.
If variety is at the top of mind for you, Costco might be the way to go. Sam's Club's menu is significantly smaller than its rival's, which offers items like the Chicken Bake, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods on top of classics like the hot dog and pizza slice. Not only that, but exact items can vary by location, and international Costco food court menus have an even more unique range. While Sam's Club's offerings are fewer, some may argue that the consistency is appreciated — all too often, Costco discontinues a food court fan favorite that we continue to clamor for (the combo pizza slice, the churro, and the Polish Dog, just to name a few).
Although, Costco isn't the only food court that has disappointed members by discontinuing a fan-favorite treat. Sam's Club used to offer a slightly larger variety of menu items, including a cinnamon-sugar-dusted churro that many members believed rivaled the popular Costco version. Sadly for churro lovers, both retailers have since discontinued this tasty treat. Clearly, neither food court is completely innocent when it comes to breaking a member's heart. The right choice for many comes down to personal preference — but if soft pretzels are your MO, head to Sam's Club.