The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In October 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
October is officially here, and you know what that means — all things pumpkin spice, Halloween-themed treats, and decked-out foods that fit the spirit of the season. If you're on the hunt for the best fall-inspired groceries, then you need to add Walmart to your list of stops. Right now, the retailer has a wide variety of autumnal pre-made sweets, baking mixes, decorative sprinkles, cookies, and sides that'll have your witchy heart swooning.
The catch is that these items are seasonal, which means there is limited availability — though if you don't have time to shop in-store, you can always place a grocery pickup order or use Walmart+ (the store's grocery delivery service). So, whether you simply want to enjoy the unique flavors of the autumn season, or you're looking for a goodie that captures the Halloween spirit, check out our seven picks for fall items you don't want to miss at Walmart in October 2025.
Try these perfectly spiced cookies
Tate's Bake Shop is one of Ina Garten's favorite store-bought cookie brands, known for its thin, crispy, satisfying crunch (perfect for dipping into a creamy pumpkin spice latte). Take that texture and combine it with warming ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rich vanilla white chocolate chips, and you've got Tate's Pumpkin Spice Cookies.
Make the perfect whiskey drink full of fall flavors
Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey is a limited-time fall item sold at Walmart that's perfect for crafting delicious autumnal cocktails. For example, swap the vodka for this citrusy whiskey in a classic Moscow Mule recipe to add an extra burst of sweet and spicy notes that pair beautifully with the zingy, cozy ginger flavor.
Turn coffee into dessert with this creamer
You only need to say four words — Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer — and we're sold. Imagine the flavors of a rich, sweet glazed and spiced donut hole from this popular chain, all packed into a pourable container that makes your crisp morning coffee the best part of the day. Add a few tablespoons to your coffee, black tea, or even drink it straight — we won't judge.
Liven up anything with these ghoulish sprinkles
Toss a bottle of Great Value Orange and Black Ghost Sprinkles into your cart to add some ghoulish pizzazz to practically anything. After all, sprinkles are like food accessories, so put some into your pancake batter, use them to top off a latte piled with homemade whipped cream, or scatter them on your favorite cookies or cupcakes for a festive ghostly finish.
Nab this cupcake kit for some Halloween-themed fun
For the love of all things fall and Halloween, try out the Pillsbury Funfetti Slime Chocolate Cake Mix Kit. The set comes with a chocolate cake mix, neon green slime frosting, and decorative eyeball sprinkles to pull the look together and help you bake up a slimy storm of memories.
Give your mornings a spiced pumpkin flair
If your idea of a picturesque fall morning is a stack of fluffy pancakes and a heartwarming cup of coffee, then you need to try the Great Value Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix for a delicious seasonal twist on these breakfast staples. Double down on the spiced flavors by spreading on some decadent pumpkin butter, or try cinnamon sugar whipped cream for a sweet, creamy complement to your stack.
Pair your chili with this one-of-a-kind cornbread
What screams fall more than a hearty bowl of slow-cooker chili paired with a delectable slice of cornbread? But this isn't any ordinary cornbread mix. The bettergoods Southern Style Hot Honey Cornbread Mix is equal parts savory, spicy, sweet, and moist, making it the ultimate autumnal sidekick to your next bowlful.