Ina Garten's Favorite Store-Bought Cookies Are A Southampton Icon

Tate's Bake Shop was founded by Kathleen King in 1980, when she opened a bakery in Southampton at the age of 21. The name, Tate's, pays homage to her father, and since its start, has developed a cult following in the community and has been rated the Best Bakery in the Hamptons for countless years.

King has always had a love of baking in her veins. When she was 11 years old, she sold cookies to pay for school clothing, and her passion only continued to grow. "My mom said that even back then, I was a food snob. If she bought chocolate chip cookies on sale, I'd have a fit, because they were the wrong ones. I wouldn't use them," King told The New York Times in a 2013 interview.

Despite the hurdles she has faced (including losing her business at age 40 after an unsuccessful business deal, starting over again, and then selling it for $500 million to Mondolēz International), she has persevered to bring delicious treats to people all over America. If you want to travel to Southampton, Tate's is still around (there might be a line out the door), but you can also find the cookies at most grocers or order them online. In addition to its iconic chocolate chip cookies, the brand also features seven other flavors — including salted caramel and coconut crisp — along with select pies, coffee cakes, and loaves.