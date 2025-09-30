Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake Coffee Creamer Has Already Been Spotted In Stores
Some snacks are so iconic, they become part of family traditions and holiday celebrations. For more than 65 years, Little Debbie has delighted fans with classics like Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, and even discontinued treats like Apple Flips. But even the most beloved snacks can get a fresh spin, and this year, the brand is reimagining one of its most popular seasonal items in a whole new way.
Each holiday season, fans look forward to the return of Christmas Tree Cakes, with their fluffy yellow cake, creamy filling, white frosting, red icing, and green sprinkles. This time, however, the cakes are inspiring something completely different: a Christmas Tree Cake–flavored coffee creamer. Available now at major retailers like Walmart and Shoprite for under $5, the creamer delivers the same vanilla sweetness and festive flavor as the original snack, but in your morning coffee, tea, or even hot cocoa.
Fans on social media are already buzzing, too. "Do we HAVE to add to coffee? Because all I need is a straw," one Instagram commenter wrote. "[Walmart] is where I got mine. Yes it's amazing," enthused a Redditor. And while the cakes themselves haven't reappeared on shelves just yet, the creamer makes for a pretty sweet stand-in.
Holiday nostalgia fuels new Little Debbie products
This isn't the first time Little Debbie has played with its holiday icon. In 2021, the brand teamed up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to create pints inspired by the original Christmas Tree Cakes, with actual pieces of yellow cake and colorful frosting mixed in. And in 2024, Little Debbie also launched Christmas Tree Cake Mini Donuts, with the same sweet vanilla interior and festive frosting and sprinkles. Each release has flown off shelves, proving just how much nostalgia drives excitement for these spinoffs. Little Debbie even offers Christmas Tree Cake merchandise for the most dedicated fans, from 7-foot-tall yard inflatables to dog toys.
And while most people will stir the new creamer into their morning coffee, it has plenty of other uses. Try adding a splash to chai tea for an extra festive kick, mixing it into espresso martinis or milkshakes, or even whisking it into frosting for cupcakes and cookies. Coffee creamer also makes for tastier waffles, so you can easily bring holiday flair to breakfast. Whatever sweet treat you use it for, the creamer is a limited-time item, so be sure to stock up while it's still available.