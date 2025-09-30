Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake Coffee Creamer Has Already Been Spotted In Stores

Some snacks are so iconic, they become part of family traditions and holiday celebrations. For more than 65 years, Little Debbie has delighted fans with classics like Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, and even discontinued treats like Apple Flips. But even the most beloved snacks can get a fresh spin, and this year, the brand is reimagining one of its most popular seasonal items in a whole new way.

Each holiday season, fans look forward to the return of Christmas Tree Cakes, with their fluffy yellow cake, creamy filling, white frosting, red icing, and green sprinkles. This time, however, the cakes are inspiring something completely different: a Christmas Tree Cake–flavored coffee creamer. Available now at major retailers like Walmart and Shoprite for under $5, the creamer delivers the same vanilla sweetness and festive flavor as the original snack, but in your morning coffee, tea, or even hot cocoa.

Fans on social media are already buzzing, too. "Do we HAVE to add to coffee? Because all I need is a straw," one Instagram commenter wrote. "[Walmart] is where I got mine. Yes it's amazing," enthused a Redditor. And while the cakes themselves haven't reappeared on shelves just yet, the creamer makes for a pretty sweet stand-in.