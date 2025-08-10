The Discontinued Little Debbie Treat You Likely Forgot About

Since the McKee family started their bakery in 1934, they have provided generations with classic treats, with the "Little Debbie" brand officially launching in 1960. Some of its early creations, like the Oatmeal Cream Pie and Swiss Roll (which is not the same as a HoHo or Yodel), have become mainstays and famous in their own right. But, as is often the case in the snack industry, some products are heavy hitters without the staying power. One such treat was originally released in the 1970s under the name Apple Flips.

Their timeline is a little fuzzy, but they were discontinued after a good run, then reintroduced as Apple Delights sometime in the 1990s. In the late '90s or early 2000s, they were pulled from production again, though the company occasionally brings them back as a promotional item. For those who may not remember, Apple Flips had a profile similar to a classic apple pie, but in a cookie-like format. They consisted of a light, flaky pastry crust filled with a sweet blend of dried apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The Apple Delights were essentially the same, though shaped like an apple with a smiley face revealing the red-tinted filling (which definitely did not look creepy or possessed).

The Apple Delights box depicted a classroom scene with a large chalkboard. Across Facebook, Reddit, and other online forums, many people fondly recall finding these cookies in their lunchboxes.