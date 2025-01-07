Use Coffee Creamer To Give New Flavor To A Breakfast Classic

Waffles are a breakfast favorite, but the usual recipe can get a little redundant. Using coffee creamer as an ingredient opens up a whole new world of flavor possibilities. Coffee creamers come in many different flavors, from classic French vanilla to more flavor-filled options like chocolate, or even churro, so you can really mix things up.

Coffee creamer doesn't just change the flavor of waffles, it also affects the texture. The added creaminess provides a richness to the batter, while the fats help to limit gluten development. This creates a waffle that's tender and fluffy on the inside. You can also use that same creamer to make a smooth glaze or a sauce. You can whip up a simple glaze by whisking powdered sugar with a touch of French vanilla creamer, or a hot, spiced sauce simmered with butter, cinnamon, and a seasonal creamer.

One of the simplest ways to use coffee creamer in waffles is to swap it for some of the milk or other liquid in your recipe. For instance, a toasted oatmeal waffle recipe calls for 1 cup of buttermilk, try using ¾ cup of buttermilk and ¼ cup of coffee creamer. It's important to keep in mind how sweet the creamer is, as some have a decent amount of sugar. For those with dietary needs, there are plenty of dairy-free coffee creamers available, so you can make vegan or lactose-free waffles. When trying out different creamers, start with a small amount and add more gradually until you get the flavor and sweetness you like. This will prevent the creamer from overpowering the other ingredients in your waffles.