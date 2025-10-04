11 Vintage Side Dishes Barely Anyone Makes Anymore

Side dishes can make or break a dinner. We've all had meals elevated by the perfect pairing of main course and side, as well as feasts where the side dishes dominated the conversation while the main courses slipped our minds. And, of course, some side dishes are so iconic they become the first thing that comes to mind when planning out a grand occasion, such the ever-dominant roasted potatoes.

At the same time, some side dishes just don't make the grade. Plenty of vintage side dishes start out as standards or classics and end up in the back of the fridge, metaphorically speaking. Barely anyone remembers the side dishes of the 1950s and 1960s or, if they do remember, they regard them as novelties of yesteryear. Even side dishes from the 1970s and 1980s can seem almost alien to modern palates. What were these now-little remembered sides? And which, if any, of them deserves a reprieve in the current cooking climate?