Funeral Potatoes Are The Beloved Side With A Morbid Name
When you think of incredibly creamy potatoes topped with crushed cornflakes, you're probably not thinking of death, but that's the association that's stuck to funeral potatoes. A treasure of the Midwest, funeral potatoes are typically made as a casserole and can serve a large group of people, which — like funeral sandwiches in the South – is partly how the dish got its name. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are often credited with popularizing funeral potatoes as a standard dish served at post-funeral potlucks.
Funerals can be long and emotionally exhausting affairs, so it makes sense that the hearty comfort food would be associated so closely with wakes and burials. But it's not exclusively made for mourning — funeral potatoes pop up everywhere, for many different occasions and holidays, and under all sorts of names ("cheesy potatoes" is a popular, quite literal alternative). The dish is so emblematic of Mormon culture and Utah in general that the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City were apparently commemorated with funeral potato pins.
The best ways to make funeral potatoes
Since the dish is often associated with funerals and other Mormon gatherings, the recipe list can be intensely personal. While some common ingredients are shared, others, like the toppings — cornflakes or potato chips? — vary from family to family. Some folks put bacon or jalapeño peppers in it, or swap out the cheddar for another melty cheese.
One of the major variations is whether to use diced potatoes or frozen hash browns, which have become a popular substitute. It likely will come down to what you have time to make, as fresh potatoes can take a while to boil.
The real creaminess of funeral potatoes comes from the butter, cream of chicken soup, and sour cream, but we've seen recipes that swap the cream of chicken for other cream soups (which helps if you want to keep it vegetarian). Whatever you do, it's the spirit of the dish that really matters. If it's starchy, creamy, and covered in a crunchy topping, chances are it'll warm someone's heart.