Funeral Potatoes Are The Beloved Side With A Morbid Name

Since the dish is often associated with funerals and other Mormon gatherings, the recipe list can be intensely personal. While some common ingredients are shared, others, like the toppings — cornflakes or potato chips? — vary from family to family. Some folks put bacon or jalapeño peppers in it, or swap out the cheddar for another melty cheese.

One of the major variations is whether to use diced potatoes or frozen hash browns, which have become a popular substitute. It likely will come down to what you have time to make, as fresh potatoes can take a while to boil.

The real creaminess of funeral potatoes comes from the butter, cream of chicken soup, and sour cream, but we've seen recipes that swap the cream of chicken for other cream soups (which helps if you want to keep it vegetarian). Whatever you do, it's the spirit of the dish that really matters. If it's starchy, creamy, and covered in a crunchy topping, chances are it'll warm someone's heart.