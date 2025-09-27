7 Can't-Miss Costco Fall Foods
Fall brings some of the best flavors of the entire year — pumpkin spice, cinnamon, vanilla, crisp apples ... the list goes on and on. It's the time of year when baking fills the kitchen with comforting aromas, hearty dinners and cozy stews start making their way back to the table, and curling up on the couch with a sweet treat and hot beverage is almost mandatory.
If you're looking to stock up on seasonal favorites without breaking the bank, or would rather spend your time watching movies and carving pumpkins than cooking, Costco has you covered. Beyond its fresh food court pizza and endless free samples, Costco has become a go-to destination for holiday-themed finds that only appear once a year. From classics that return time and again to fall-ready foods and snacks that might never be restocked, these irresistible Costco treats are ones you won't want to miss this season.
Costco's pumpkin pie is an enduring favorite
If there's one fall staple customers can't get enough of, it's Costco's famous Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie (thanks in large part to Dickinson pumpkins, one of the key ingredients). For only $6.80, you get an entire 58-ounce pie, big enough for the whole family with leftovers for days to come.
This creamy, spiced cheesecake is back on shelves
Another dessert making a long-awaited comeback this season is the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake. Imagine creamy, spiced pumpkin cheesecake layered atop a buttery graham cracker crust, finished with a cloud of pumpkin-infused whipped cream. It's sweet, comforting, and perfect after a cozy, savory meal or as the centerpiece of your autumn dessert spread.
The buttery streusel on these muffins is hard to beat
This fall, Costco is also offering a seasonal upgrade to its classic muffins with the return of Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, made with spiced pumpkin flavor and topped with a crunchy, buttery streusel. They're easy to enjoy warm from the oven or straight from the fridge — perfect for any pumpkin craving.
These chewy snacks are perfect for munching
Craving a snack without the sugar rush? SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks are a great fall-themed option. Made with just one ingredient — organic sweet potatoes — these sticks are naturally chewy, earthy, and lightly sweet. A sprinkle of sea salt elevates them into the perfect savory-sweet bite, making them ideal for on-the-go munching or an afternoon pick-me-up.
Pair this seasonal bread with a cozy soup or salad
Getting homemade bread to be as fluffy as bakery loaves is a challenge. Skip the stress and pick up Costco's Cranberry Walnut Round. Studded with tart cranberries and crunchy walnuts, it's a ready-made loaf that tastes like fall in every bite. Pair it alongside a chopped apple salad or bowl of bourbon apple butternut squash soup for an effortless seasonal side.
Think of these treats as apple fritters, miniaturized
These Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites blend cinnamon sugar and Washington-grown apples; then, they're finished with a sweet glaze that gives them that classic apple-fritter flair. Each box gets you about 13 servings of this autumn treat — though don't be surprised if the box disappears after just one sitting.
Is there anything more comforting than a pot pie?
As great as dessert is, fall comfort isn't complete without a hearty dinner, and Costco's Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie delivers. The golden, flaky crust is filled with creamy chicken and vegetables that will satisfy the whole family. Just pop it in the oven, and dinner is done while you kick back and enjoy cozy season.