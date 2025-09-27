7 Can't-Miss Costco Fall Foods

Fall brings some of the best flavors of the entire year — pumpkin spice, cinnamon, vanilla, crisp apples ... the list goes on and on. It's the time of year when baking fills the kitchen with comforting aromas, hearty dinners and cozy stews start making their way back to the table, and curling up on the couch with a sweet treat and hot beverage is almost mandatory.

If you're looking to stock up on seasonal favorites without breaking the bank, or would rather spend your time watching movies and carving pumpkins than cooking, Costco has you covered. Beyond its fresh food court pizza and endless free samples, Costco has become a go-to destination for holiday-themed finds that only appear once a year. From classics that return time and again to fall-ready foods and snacks that might never be restocked, these irresistible Costco treats are ones you won't want to miss this season.