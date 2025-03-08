The Reason Your Homemade Bread Isn't As Fluffy As Bakery Loaves
Baking a beautiful loaf of bread is a rewarding thing. The elbow grease to get the texture right, the precision of ingredients, and the time spent on the starter if you're making sourdough — all of these steps make the final result all the more valuable. But if you're wondering why your homemade loaves don't seem to be as fluffy or stay as fresh as the ones you see in the bakery, you're not alone. Food Republic spoke to world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo to get some answers to this question and some tricks to bridge the gap.
When it comes to why bakery loaves stay soft and fresh longer, he had this to say: "Commercial bakeries often use additives like calcium propionate, potassium sorbate, and sodium benzoate to inhibit mold growth and extend shelf life. These preservatives work by slowing down the natural processes that cause spoilage." Emulsifiers like diglycerides are also part of the scientific method of keeping store-bought bread extra soft and long-lasting.
If you're making bread at home, you're unlikely to use these preservatives, but that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do to create a facsimile of the results. "Home bakers can extend freshness naturally by using ingredients like honey or tangzhong (a pre-cooked flour and water paste) which help retain moisture," Zumbo said. Tangzhong is a technique that allows the dough to absorb and hold extra water, making the dough easier to knead in addition and likely to rise more. It's also the reason pai bao bread has long-lasting fluffiness.
Increasing the shelf life and fluffiness of your homemade bread
Improving the longevity and softness of your bread isn't just about additives, though. "Proper kneading and storage also play a key role," explained Adriano Zumbo. When it comes to storing your bread for maximum freshness, best practices come down to the type of loaf and how long you plan to keep it. To save bread with a hard crust for only a couple days, slice the loaf in half and place each half open-side down on a cutting board; the shell of the crust will keep the air out. For softer loaves, a coat of plastic wrap should allow it to stay fresh on the counter for around four days.
Of course, before you worry about your bread retaining its fluffiness, you have to endow it with such. According to Zumbo, there are four keys to avoiding tough bread. "Ensure thorough kneading to develop gluten, use bread flour with high protein content, and allow adequate proofing time for the dough to rise properly at the correct temperature and humidity." Making sure there's proper heat transfer from the oven is also crucial. "Ensure [the] oven temperature is set high enough and [the] oven is properly pre-heated."
If you've tried all of those and still want more volume on your rise, try adding vinegar to your bread dough. A small amount of vinegar destabilizes the bonds in the dough, making it more airy, while also interacting with the baking soda and yeast to become more fluffy.