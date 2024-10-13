The Key Ingredient That Makes Costco's Pumpkin Pie Taste So Good
As one of its most popular bakery items, Costco's pumpkin pies fly off the shelves every fall. Considering they're loaded with canned Dickinson varietal, it's no wonder they sell over 6 million between September and December every year. This variety is a favorite of Illinois's most prolific processor, Libby's (which dominates the market almost exclusively), accounting for 100% of their canned pumpkin.
Anyone who's purchased this brand knows exactly how amazing it is. The numbers speak for themselves with Costco burning through over 1.2 million cans of the puree every year to make their filling. Costco's pumpkin pie recipe hasn't changed since they began selling their pumpkin pies in 1987, proving just how loved the key ingredient is. After all, Libby's is a key reason why Illinois produces more of the fall squash than any other state, so why settle for anything but the best?
Weighing in at three pounds but costing under $10, there are few deals on sweets at any store better than this. If you want to guarantee you get one for your table, be sure to head to Costco at least a week early. Every year, a third of the sales for the superstore come from the three-day window before Thanksgiving. If you still aren't sold, check out the ultimate guide to Costco's pumpkin pie to learn if this treat should be the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving dessert table.
More on Dickinson pumpkin puree
Full of sweetness and bursting with flavor, you can identify Dickinsons by their pale coloring, shallow ridges, and elongated shape. Whereas the classic jack o' lantern is squat, wide, and bright orange, a Dickinson pumpkin looks more like a swollen butternut squash. They have a smooth texture and often contain less of the fibrous strings found in decorative varieties, making for a creamy final product. Between these advantages and the sheer density of their flesh, Dickinsons have become the seed of choice for growers looking to prepare delicious fall desserts, like a brown butter salted maple pumpkin pie.
If you're wondering if you can make your pumpkin pie filling from scratch, the answer is an unfortunate "not really." Even the best pastry chefs opt for canned puree when making their dishes as fresh pumpkin tends to be far too watery to be practical. You can purchase Libby's puree if you want to make the ultimate Thanksgiving classic: maple pumpkin pie. But if you want a classic, no-frills version, you may find it easier and cheaper to purchase directly from Costco.
However, if you want something new like curried pumpkin pie with brȗléed sugar, stock up on cans now and get to experimenting. You never know when stores will run out and some recipes may require multiple cans. Be sure to bake pumpkin pies just right using the wiggle test to ensure that, no matter the flavor, your treat turns out perfect.