The Key Ingredient That Makes Costco's Pumpkin Pie Taste So Good

As one of its most popular bakery items, Costco's pumpkin pies fly off the shelves every fall. Considering they're loaded with canned Dickinson varietal, it's no wonder they sell over 6 million between September and December every year. This variety is a favorite of Illinois's most prolific processor, Libby's (which dominates the market almost exclusively), accounting for 100% of their canned pumpkin.

Anyone who's purchased this brand knows exactly how amazing it is. The numbers speak for themselves with Costco burning through over 1.2 million cans of the puree every year to make their filling. Costco's pumpkin pie recipe hasn't changed since they began selling their pumpkin pies in 1987, proving just how loved the key ingredient is. After all, Libby's is a key reason why Illinois produces more of the fall squash than any other state, so why settle for anything but the best?

Weighing in at three pounds but costing under $10, there are few deals on sweets at any store better than this. If you want to guarantee you get one for your table, be sure to head to Costco at least a week early. Every year, a third of the sales for the superstore come from the three-day window before Thanksgiving. If you still aren't sold, check out the ultimate guide to Costco's pumpkin pie to learn if this treat should be the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving dessert table.