9 Old-School Pizza Chains That Have Vanished

Pizza is a universal favorite, from an easy weeknight dinner to a celebratory meal. Countless pizza chains have opened up across the country through the years, with many becoming favorites to local pizza connoisseurs. Each restaurant has created its own take on the staple dish, trying to stand out from the numerous others. Some are known regionally, while others blow up and become known nationwide.

For every successful pizza chain, there were many others that simply couldn't stand the test of time. Some fell victim to financial difficulties, while others were the target of severe lawsuits. Yet more were simply phased out due to changing customer tastes and dining habits. Many fast casual establishments were out-priced by their ever-growing competitors, and other themed chains were not able to compete with a faster-growing version of their own establishment. These chains remain a nostalgic memory to those who frequented them, even though they were eventually forced to close their doors or are on their way to doing so.