Why Is It A Thing To Eat Pizza On Friday Night?
In this writer's house, Pizza Friday is a day reserved for reaping the reward of a comforting meal after a long work week. We aren't alone here, either. Pizza Fridays are a tradition that's enjoyed in many households for a number of reasons. For some, it signifies that the weekend has started with a fun, favorite food. Pizza nights also allow families to create a fun tradition in which everyone comes together for a meal that requires little to no prepwork or clean up. And for Catholics who refrain from eating meat on Fridays, especially during Lent, pizza is an easily agreed-upon alternative.
Historically, the significance and power of communal dining among families and other groups of people has been a part of many cultures. Friday dinner is particularly significant in Judaism because it ushers in the Shabbat (or the Jewish Day of Rest), with tables being set using the best linens, dishes, and tableware. A communal meal is also a way for people to cultivate bonds and connect, especially when the weekdays are usually reserved for work and the weekend is set aside for friends and socializing. Pizza Fridays are looked at as a time where friends and family catch up with one another after being apart for some time without having to worry about cooking an entire meal.
Homemade pizza and its best pairings
When planning Pizza Friday, there's nothing wrong with ordering yours from the nearest joint: Just be aware of any potential red flags. However, much of the fun comes from making pizza together at home, since this makes everything customizable. In this writer's house, we buy pre-rolled dough, which saves us from potentially sabotaging our pizza. After baking the crust until golden brown, we ladle on our favorite pizza sauce. After that, the mozzarella cheese is added, along with toppings like tomatoes, caramelized peppers, and onions. The pizza then goes back in the oven to meld together for about five to seven minutes.
There are a ton of ways to make homemade pizza, and enjoying it isn't just for kids. Adults can level up their Pizza Friday by pairing theirs with a drink. While there's nothing quite like the duo of cola and pizza, the next best choice — in this writer's humble opinion — is beer. While the pairing depends on the individual, we do have suggestions: An intensely hoppy ale with citrusy, floral notes is a perfect complement to a classic pepperoni pizza. Ales can emphasize both the pizza sauce's flavor and the meat's spiciness without being too overpowering. Cheese pizza lovers, on the other hand, may want a light and fruity Belgian white, since it heightens the pizza's salty cheesiness.