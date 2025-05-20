Why Is It A Thing To Eat Pizza On Friday Night?

In this writer's house, Pizza Friday is a day reserved for reaping the reward of a comforting meal after a long work week. We aren't alone here, either. Pizza Fridays are a tradition that's enjoyed in many households for a number of reasons. For some, it signifies that the weekend has started with a fun, favorite food. Pizza nights also allow families to create a fun tradition in which everyone comes together for a meal that requires little to no prepwork or clean up. And for Catholics who refrain from eating meat on Fridays, especially during Lent, pizza is an easily agreed-upon alternative.

Historically, the significance and power of communal dining among families and other groups of people has been a part of many cultures. Friday dinner is particularly significant in Judaism because it ushers in the Shabbat (or the Jewish Day of Rest), with tables being set using the best linens, dishes, and tableware. A communal meal is also a way for people to cultivate bonds and connect, especially when the weekdays are usually reserved for work and the weekend is set aside for friends and socializing. Pizza Fridays are looked at as a time where friends and family catch up with one another after being apart for some time without having to worry about cooking an entire meal.