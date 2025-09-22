NYC Locals Say This Old-School Pizzeria Still Gets A Classic Slice Right

Pizza is one of Americans' favorite foods, and you'll find many different versions across the U.S. of the basic pizza formula of crust, tomato sauce, and mozzarella. Arguably, the most celebrated is the New York style pizza with its classic thin-crust cheesy slices. Trendy, modern pizza spots in New York City today, however, often serve Naples-style pizza with pizzaioli straight from Italy or fancier gourmet toppings. Going to an old-school pizzeria can be the best bet for getting a traditional New York slice, and one that locals say does it right is Tommy's Pizza in the Bronx.

Tommy's Pizza has been serving up pies and slices since Sicilian immigrant Gaetano "Tommy" LoBue opened it in 1977. It sells only regular round pizza and rectangular, thick Sicilian — another New York standby — with the classic touch of dusting the bottom with semolina. The tiny grains help keep it from sticking to the wood peel or the oven. The most Tommy's may stray from the traditional is offering chicken and bacon among its toppings, along with usual ones, like pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and anchovies. Calzones, chicken parm rolls, and beef patties, are also on the menu, along with hippy rolls, calzone-like rolls with sausage, onions, and peppers.

The small, cash-only shop has a vintage New York look as well. There are round, red-topped stools at the counter, and a small dining area in the back with wood paneling, photos on the wall, and sports trophies displayed. A 7UP sign even shares the space over the door outside with the Tommy's Pizza sign.