Bill Murray Praises This Chicago Restaurant, Saying It Serves The Best Pizza He's Ever Had
Chicago, known for its politicians, weather, and as the birthplace of Pope Leo XIV — can now lay claim to being home to the restaurant that served actor Bill Murray what might be the "best pizza he's ever had" (per Fox). That pizza place? Robert's Pizza and Dough Company. In the clip, Murray asks the interviewer if he's ever been to Robert's, then comments what an amazing place it is. What Murray most appreciated, and what most surprised him –- and those who know the lore of Chicago-style, one of many different types of pizza in the U.S. — is that Robert's serves artisan thin crust pies. Murray said during the interview he never thought he'd go back to thin crust, but Robert's won him over.
He isn't the only one singing its praises. In 2024, 50 Top Pizza – an Italian pizzeria guide – named Robert's as one of the best pizza places in the USA. Robert Garvey and wife, Dana Hokin, co-own the restaurant.Prior to its June 2016 opening, Garvey spent years deconstructing pizzas, turning his home into a test kitchen. Eventually, he landed on fermenting the dough for two days, then baking every pie in the oven at 650 degrees, until the crust contained some black char. The char then caramelizes the natural sugars in the flour, which leads to a more complex dough flavor — much like with traditional Neapolitan pizza. The pizza is often called perfectly charred, with patrons commending both the crispiness and bite of the base. Many reviewers across the Internet call it the best pizza they've ever had, echoing Murray.
The different types of Chicago-style pizza
Whether you've been swayed by Bill Murray's rave review or are simply considering a visit to Chicago, Robert's is definitely a must-try. But their brick-oven baked pizza, which often comes loaded with higher-end toppings like duck prosciutto or maple roasted acorn squash, isn't what most people think of at the mention of Chicago-style pizza, which is more than just deep-dish.
Okay, yes, deep dish often first comes to mind, and with good reason: Chicago's Pizzeria Uno is credited as the first restaurant to create and serve this style back in 1943. If you've ever tried to make deep dish at home, you know it has a thick crust that holds gooey cheese, toppings, and a chunky tomato sauce layered on top. Chicagoans are also fans of tavern-style pizza, which was first created and served in the city's restaurants and taverns — and became popular in the 1940s as well. This style provides a lighter experience as you bite into a thin, crispy crust of a square-cut slice. Why square? Taverns didn't often have trivial things like plates, so slices had to be served on square napkins (thus the shape and size).
If you'd rather take pizza recommendations from the leader of the Catholic Church, make time to travel a few miles out of the city and visit Homewood, Illinois. There you'll find Aurelio's Pizza — also known as Pope Leo's favorite pizza joint.