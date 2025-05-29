Bill Murray Praises This Chicago Restaurant, Saying It Serves The Best Pizza He's Ever Had

Chicago, known for its politicians, weather, and as the birthplace of Pope Leo XIV — can now lay claim to being home to the restaurant that served actor Bill Murray what might be the "best pizza he's ever had" (per Fox). That pizza place? Robert's Pizza and Dough Company. In the clip, Murray asks the interviewer if he's ever been to Robert's, then comments what an amazing place it is. What Murray most appreciated, and what most surprised him –- and those who know the lore of Chicago-style, one of many different types of pizza in the U.S. — is that Robert's serves artisan thin crust pies. Murray said during the interview he never thought he'd go back to thin crust, but Robert's won him over.

He isn't the only one singing its praises. In 2024, 50 Top Pizza – an Italian pizzeria guide – named Robert's as one of the best pizza places in the USA. Robert Garvey and wife, Dana Hokin, co-own the restaurant.Prior to its June 2016 opening, Garvey spent years deconstructing pizzas, turning his home into a test kitchen. Eventually, he landed on fermenting the dough for two days, then baking every pie in the oven at 650 degrees, until the crust contained some black char. The char then caramelizes the natural sugars in the flour, which leads to a more complex dough flavor — much like with traditional Neapolitan pizza. The pizza is often called perfectly charred, with patrons commending both the crispiness and bite of the base. Many reviewers across the Internet call it the best pizza they've ever had, echoing Murray.