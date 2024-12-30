6 Pizza Chains That Have Filed For Bankruptcy In 2024 And One On The Brink

Quite a few chain pizza places have taken a serious financial hit since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024 alone, six fairly well-known pizza chains filed bankruptcy and another one is on the brink. Yikes. Experts speculate this trend of bankrupt chains (it's affecting more than just pizza joints) is due to several reasons. First, inflation has caused a significant rise in labor and food costs, making it more expensive to keep the doors open. Second, lingering COVID-19 pandemic effects have taken a toll on all of us, the workforce included. Plus, there's the increase in popularity of delivery meal kits, which make it easy to prepare a healthy, quick meal at home hassle-free.

Whether you believe the blame for so many pizza restaurant bankruptcies lies with delivery meal kits, inflation, or something else entirely, there's no doubt many chains simply aren't thriving like they used to. Sadly, for some of us, this might mean we need to start looking for a new favorite fast food pizza joint. To find out which places found themselves in so much of a financial bind this year that it forced them to file bankruptcy, or at least come close to it, keep reading. We've got the answers to all of your questions, including what companies cited as their reasons for making such a drastic move and what you can expect from them in the future.