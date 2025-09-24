Keep These Rules In Mind When Eating At Texas Roadhouse
Common courtesy and table manners are undoubtedly a good start, but they are hardly the only rules worth considering when planning a night out at Texas Roadhouse. As one of the busiest restaurant chains, with locations across the country and abroad, there are several things to consider, ranging from the ideal night to make your plans to what those with dietary restrictions can expect before they are even shown to their table.
Many of the Roadhouse rules strive to keep customers happy and coming back for more. In some cases, these go beyond the food and service to how the company embraces each community in which it takes root. As such, it is up to the patrons of Texas Roadhouse to pick out the unique elements at every location that elevate the experience beyond the cookie-cutter mold that is often expected with corporations. So, before you even leave home, make sure you've read up on these rules to cut your wait time, savor every bite, and honor the culture that is as much a part of the restaurant chain as its honey cinnamon butter.
The app is a timesaver
For restaurants that don't take reservations, planning a night out comes with the added unknown of how many others in your community had the same idea. A straightforward rule to avoid pulling up to a Texas Roadhouse to discover a wait pouring out into the parking lot is to take advantage of the restaurant's app which includes a convenient waitlist feature. Not only will the feature let you see how busy your local Roadhouse is at the moment, but it also enables you to add your name to the waitlist before you even leave your house.
After arrival, you don't have to elbow your way through fellow patrons eager to get their hands on some honey cinnamon butter-covered rolls to notify the host. A quick text message informing the restaurant that your entire party is on-site is all it takes to complete the check-in. Once your table is ready, a message will be sent to you to line up in front of the display case of steaks, should you like to pick out your preferred cut before being seated. Further use of the app to join the VIP Club will ensure you are notified of special promotions, keeping you in the know about events that might impact your wait.
Leave room for after the rolls
The steaks and sides aren't all that keep the hungry coming back to Texas Roadhouse, as many a diner who's tried them has found the complimentary rolls to be a tantalizing reason for repeat business. Some may even feel like a cartoon character following the fresh-baked aroma of the basket as they are led to their table. Despite the chain's open promotion to check your carb inhibitions at the door and indulge on as many free rolls as you desire, it's a good rule not to let temptation get the better of you.
Given the ample appetizers and hearty entree portions served with two sides, filling up on bread is bound to cut down on how much of the rest of the meal you might enjoy. That said, one need not have FOMO about maximizing their honey cinnamon butter experience per visit. To start, a to-go box ensures that the last round of rolls will at least make it to the parking lot after you call it quits. Additionally, those seeking a taste without the entire dining experience can order rolls from the restaurant or pick up a frozen pack from the grocery store to make whenever the mood strikes, pairing it with your own
Maintain shell sanitation
If it has been a while since your last trip to a Texas Roadhouse, then it is important to know that the days of crunching your way from the front door to your booth have come and gone. Though it was once customary to dig in on the bucket of peanuts at every table and discard your shells directly onto the floor, peanuts have become a by-request item, and there is a new rule about such wanton littering.
Among a list of discontinued appetizers that fans want back, peanuts bring with them a number of health concerns that were summarily addressed with COVID-19 policies. At the time, Texas Roadhouse locations began providing bags of the complimentary snack instead of the tabletop buckets, and a combination of safety and sanitary concerns led to the shell-tossing policy being scrapped. Even without a pandemic, peanuts had their days numbered as the prevalence of allergies had risen to millions among the population in recent years.
Understand your food sensitivities
When enjoying a meal at Texas Roadhouse, diners with dietary restrictions can rest assured that they know everything they need to about the steaks, aged and cut in-house. The same can be said for the rest of the menu as it pertains to certain sensitivities and other potential allergens — like how the chain has dealt with concerns over peanuts. This includes a list of suggestions on what to order from the menu for guests who avoid gluten.
In addition to the more obvious recommendations, such as skipping bread, fries, and rice, Texas Roadhouse highlights specific inclusions, including the brown and cream gravy for smothering sides, as well as the peppercorn sauce on its pork chops, which should be avoided. Additionally, the chain reminds diners that one of the main appeals of the scratch-based concept — which involves fresh preparations of appetizers and entrees — means that there is an increased likelihood of cross-contact with known allergens at some point during the preparation process. As such, Texas Roadhouse requests that individuals with allergies notify staff so that proper accommodations can be made.
Weekdays have their advantages
Unlike some restaurant chains that cater to customers from sunup to sundown, Texas Roadhouse aims to keep its managers fully invested in serving their locations and communities. To that end, a work-life balance is maintained by keeping weekday hours exclusively for the dinner crowd. That model aids in keeping costs down by allowing restaurants to pick locations without the high volume of traffic that drives up real estate prices, providing another opportunity for savings to be passed on to the customer.
For those looking to take advantage of one such benefit, a rule to keep in mind is to arrive during the first couple of hours of operation on weekdays. Though you won't get to enjoy a prime rib — as it takes longer to prepare — you will be able to have your fill of options from the Early Dine menu at participating locations. These full-sized entrees include all the usual trappings, such as a choice of two sides, and their prices range from $8.99 to $12.99 for selections like a pulled pork dinner, country-fried sirloin, or beef tips.
Mondays through Wednesdays come with other perks
On top of the Early Dine menu, Texas Roadhouse offers some other benefits for those enjoying a night out earlier in the week. If you're the type that wants to avoid the hubbub of the weekend, the rule to follow is to visit your local restaurant on a Monday or a Tuesday. Those are said to be the nights frequented the least for the chain that averages over 6,000 guests a week per location, though diners can expect the same level of energy.
As for Wednesdays, those looking to reward themselves for making it over the workweek hump can take advantage of the added bonus of a special sirloin deal. If enjoying a steak dinner at a discount is what you're after, follow the rule of visiting a participating Texas Roadhouse on Wild West Wednesday. In addition to all of the chain's other promotions, regular menu items, and more elusive secret menu items, you'll be able to select an 8-oz sirloin entree with two sides for less than $15.
Be prepared for a boisterous, family-friendly time
If a lively atmosphere with booming country music and an enthusiastic waitstaff is what you're after, then Texas Roadhouse is the place to be. In other words, keeping your party quiet isn't exactly a rule at the restaurant, and kids are welcome to be something shy of on their best behavior. During an interview with The Motley Fool in 2016, the chain's senior investor relations director, Tonya Robinson, had described the experience at Texas Roadhouse as a "comfortable place for families to go" without having to dread what other diners may think if the kids get a little bit loud. Further leaning into the welcome invite to youngsters, the restaurant's not-to-be-ignored kids menu offers 10 selections.
Another way to put it is that, as a rule, Texas Roadhouse is not the place for quiet conversation over candlelight. Part of the "energy" and "experience" promoted by senior PR director Travis Doster to the Fool includes familiar sights, such as line-dancing servers and a restaurant-wide "Yeehaw!" whenever the time comes to roll out the saddle to celebrate someone's birthday.
The in-house butcher has limits
In addition to a baker keeping the fresh rolls flowing to tables by the basketful, every Texas Roadhouse has its own in-house butcher, hand-cutting the steaks on a daily basis. Company-wide, the chain's most recent fact sheet boasts of serving around 544,000 meals per day, with steaks making up 43% of the menu. All told, an average of $1 million worth of meat is cut at each location annually as Texas Roadhouse contends, "The butchers, or Meat Cutters, hand-cut each and every steak we serve."
That said, while the restaurant encourages guests to pick their own steak from the butcher's display case at the front of every location, and promises to offer you a preferred cut to your liking for those who know how to spot the difference, some have suggested a good rule is to avoid the porterhouse T-bone. The simple reason for steering clear of this popular cut is that some locations are said to receive them frozen and precut rather than fresh, due to a lack of the necessary saw to cut the bone. As a follow-up rule, if you're after a porterhouse T-bone and want to ensure freshness, simply ask if your usual Texas Roadhouse location cuts theirs in-house.
Soak in the unique art
Blending in with the cohesive theme found in every Texas Roadhouse, it need not take a keen-eyed customer to realize that your local restaurant has endeavored to incorporate imagery reflective of the community it serves. In order to achieve this, the company has employed artists like David Soileau and Nick Hernandez to craft unique murals for locations across the country. Each Texas Roadhouse boasts at least four such works of art crafted by a team contracted to capture the essence of the area in a creative way.
"And we have a lot of freedom, in terms of style," Soileau told AVL Today in a 2024 interview. In addition to these works of art that warrant making it a rule to seek out the custom pieces at whichever Texas Roadhouse restaurants you visit, there is another mural worth looking for that is provided to each location by the company. In order to honor the culture, the chain supplies one of a number of versions of a mural that represents a distinguished Native American.
Respect Willie Nelson
Each Texas Roadhouse indeed has unique artwork paying homage to the local community that dines there, but there is one set of decorations that can be found in every restaurant. Built around the mutual respect for farmers after meeting at a Farm Aid concert, Texas Roadhouse's founder, Kent Taylor, struck up a friendship with the benefit's co-founder, the legendary musician Willie Nelson.
After meeting, the pair became poker buddies, and a decision was made to pay tribute to Nelson at more than 700 locations across the nation and in 10 different countries, with a mandatory Willie's Corner. Each corner booth is appropriately labeled and decorated with pictures of the outlaw country artist as well as records, posters, caricatures, and sometimes even braids sported by Nelson throughout the decades. Regulars of Texas Roadhouse have likely spotted a server or two wearing a bandana and Willie Braids as they make their rounds throughout the restaurant. While the artist may have discouraged mammas from letting their babies grow up to be cowboys, the chain has no trouble encouraging support and respect for Nelson as part of its "laidback atmosphere and Fun with Purpose!"