10 Discontinued Chain Restaurant Appetizers Fans Desperately Want Back

For fans of dining out, a close second to finding out their favorite restaurant shut down could likely include learning that their favorite appetizer had been discontinued. Unfortunately for chain restaurant frequenters, this happens more often than diners would like after those first bites have left their lasting impressions — sometimes carrying on for years after the final taste. Often, appetizers that had been given considerable ado upon premiering in kitchens across the country simply vanish from locations leaving naught but a lingering whisper of the flavor like a phantom limb kicking at your tastebud's memory.

What's more, whether the move to remove an appetizer is brought on by efforts to streamline the menu, declining popularity, or after it has simply run its course to be replaced by something new, desperate fans have little recourse but to continue petitioning for their favored dish to be restored. As it happens, receptive restaurant chains often make note of their customers' wishes, but little else as witnessed in the examples that follow.