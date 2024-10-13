Cheap Vs Expensive Cuts Of Steak: How To Spot (And Taste) The Difference

Fancy steaks hog the cameras. Ever heard of filet mignon or cote de boeuf? But the actual best steak comes down to your unique tastes. "This can be a little subjective, but yes, I do think the quality of beef does come into play," Melissa Foster admits. "I don't really like to say one cut is better than another, because that falls into personal preference territory." We agree. But also we want names.

Compelled to share her best-loved cuts, Foster went with: "Tomahawk — where the full rib bone is still attached, dry-aged porterhouse, dry-aged cowboy cut ribeye, [and] wagyu New York strip." You might also find her sampling another highly-prized morsel. "A5 grade wagyu," she says. "This isn't usually served as a big steak, it's more like bites/slices or max 4-ounce portions. It's so fatty and rich, but so delicious." On the wagyu scale from 1 to 5, an A5 grade is Best In Show at a dog show for cows.

Of course, there are less scintillating cuts out there. Pressed to reveal the steaks she might avoid, Foster lists, "London broil, top round, flank steak... But these you'd probably never see on a menu." Still, she throws these cuts a bone, adding, "For cooking at home, they're good for stews and [they're] way cheaper cuts."