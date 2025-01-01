The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Coffee Cake

Nothing hits like a slice of warm coffee cake with a soft yet crunchy crumble. Whether you're making a cinnamon streusel coffee cake, using Ina Garten's tip of adding walnuts for texture, or adding sour cream to Bisquick coffee cake, you may have wondered if you can freeze the leftovers to save for a later date. Or perhaps you're looking to make one ahead of a holiday to reduce your stress on the day of the big event. Whatever the case, we're happy to let you know that yes, you can freeze coffee cake — and it'll taste just as fresh as the day you baked it.

When it comes to freezing your cake, there are just a few things you'll want to keep in mind. For instance, the cake should be completely cool before storing it to prevent freezer burn and ensure the warm cake doesn't accidentally start thawing other frozen food. Once ready, you can freeze the cake whole or cut it up into slices if you need a little more room in the freezer. Either way, you'll want to wrap the cake — or slices — in at least one layer of plastic wrap, ensuring everything is tightly covered and sealed on all sides. Next, you can wrap it again in aluminum foil or place it in a freezer-friendly airtight container or Ziploc bag for storage (or both!). This can be kept in the freezer for 2 to 3 months.