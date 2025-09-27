The Root Vegetable That Doubles As A Rust-Remover For Pots And Pans

It happens to the best of us: you forget to fully wipe all the water off your cast-iron pan after washing it, or accidentally leave it at the bottom of the sink to clean tomorrow. While a little slip-up here and there won't destroy your pan, creating a habit of leaving your cast-iron damp can inevitably lead to its number-one enemy: rust. Beyond being unsafe to cook on, rust signals that your hard-earned seasoning layer is gone — a pan mistake that ruins steak crusts and causes eggs to stick.

Luckily, you don't need fancy cleaners or harsh chemicals to fix it; you just need a potato. Yes, the same humble spud that you use for crispy homemade fries or a classic potato salad. Simply slice one in half, dip the cut end into baking soda or dish soap, and use it like a scrub brush on the rusty spots. The potato's oxalic acid works to dissolve rust, while baking soda adds gentle abrasiveness and alkalinity to lift it away. For tougher patches, sprinkle on coarse salt before scrubbing for extra grit. Once the rust is off, give your pan a good rinse to wash away any residue, then dry it thoroughly. To rebuild its non-stick shield, rub on a thin, even layer of cooking oil and place the pan upside down in the oven. Bake at 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to lock in your non-stick barrier and ensure you won't be battling rust again anytime soon.