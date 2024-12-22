The Best Type Of Potato To Use For Crispy Homemade Fries
If you're making your own French fries, you may be wondering which variety of spud you should use to get the crispiest result. To get you the best possible answer, we spoke to chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico, an Italian restaurant in the heart of New York City. According to Tourondel, there's really only one answer when it comes to homemade fries: the humble Idaho potato.
Also known as the russet potato, the Idaho potato has a thick skin and fluffy interior, making it a wonderful option when you're looking to mash or bake your potatoes. When it comes to frying, though, this is where they really shine. According to Tourondel, "These potatoes have a high starch content and low moisture, which makes them ideal for achieving crispy, golden fries." These facts help them to hit that hot oil and fry up nicely, something that would be harder to achieve if you're using a potato with a lower starch content or higher moisture, like a red potato.
Since potatoes are root vegetables, you'll want to properly scrub them before cutting and frying them (especially if you're going to keep the skin on). Just soak them in cold water for about 15 minutes before scrubbing them with a veggie brush. Since you're making fries, make sure you pat them dry and let them sit on the counter for a bit so that the skin isn't too wet when you add them to the oil.
Other tips for making crispy fries
Now that you know the best type of potato to use, there are some other tips and tricks that you can learn to master the art of crispy fries. According to Tourondel, one of those tricks is to blanch the potatoes first. "Cook them gently until they are fully tender, almost like a puree, but without any coloration," Tourdondel said. "After blanching, allow the fries to air dry for at least six hours on a pan, ensuring they don't overlap. This step removes excess moisture, which is crucial for achieving crispiness during frying." If you're shorter on time, you can also soak your potatoes to ensure crispy fries. Soaking your cut spuds in cold water can help remove extra starchiness, helping to produce a crispy result. Simply let them sit in a bowl for about 15 minutes or so before draining and patting them dry.
When it comes to actually cooking your fries, the type of oil you use matters. "When it's time to fry, use peanut oil heated to at least 375 degrees Fahrenheit," Tourondel said. "Peanut oil is an excellent choice because it can withstand high temperatures without breaking down, resulting in crispier fries with a rich, flavorful finish." Once you have your fries, you can enjoy them as is, sprinkled with some seasonings (Old Bay is a great substitute for salt on fries), or even use them as a star in one of our favorite Peruvian dishes, lomo saltado.