The Best Type Of Potato To Use For Crispy Homemade Fries

If you're making your own French fries, you may be wondering which variety of spud you should use to get the crispiest result. To get you the best possible answer, we spoke to chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico, an Italian restaurant in the heart of New York City. According to Tourondel, there's really only one answer when it comes to homemade fries: the humble Idaho potato.

Also known as the russet potato, the Idaho potato has a thick skin and fluffy interior, making it a wonderful option when you're looking to mash or bake your potatoes. When it comes to frying, though, this is where they really shine. According to Tourondel, "These potatoes have a high starch content and low moisture, which makes them ideal for achieving crispy, golden fries." These facts help them to hit that hot oil and fry up nicely, something that would be harder to achieve if you're using a potato with a lower starch content or higher moisture, like a red potato.

Since potatoes are root vegetables, you'll want to properly scrub them before cutting and frying them (especially if you're going to keep the skin on). Just soak them in cold water for about 15 minutes before scrubbing them with a veggie brush. Since you're making fries, make sure you pat them dry and let them sit on the counter for a bit so that the skin isn't too wet when you add them to the oil.