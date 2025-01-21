The Huge Cookware Mistake That's Ruining Your Steak Crust

It's hard to top the rich lusciousness and mouthwatering flavor of a steak that's been seared to perfection with a crispy browned crust and a tender, juicy interior. But sometimes you can pick out the best steak at the store only to have your anticipation turn to disappointment when it comes out of the pan with a mediocre crust. You may be inadvertently causing this if you're using a non-stick pan, one of the mistakes you should avoid when cooking steak.

Seared steak gets the golden brown exterior that gives it delicious charred flavor and textural contrast from what's called the Maillard reaction. High heat causes this reaction in steak and other foods, changing its proteins and sugars to create that browned color, taste, texture, and tempting sizzling meat smell. Steak has to be cooked in a very hot pan that's been preheated to around 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for this culinary magic to take place.

A non-stick pan's surface has little grip to it, which makes it harder to get the kind of direct contact between the hot pan and meat necessary for the Maillard reaction, so the steak can end up with a sparse or thin crust. These pans aren't meant to be used at high temperatures, because it can ruin their non-stick coating, and also don't retain heat as well as those made with other metals like stainless steel. Both of these are a problem, since the pan must get blazing hot and stay that way to properly sear steak.