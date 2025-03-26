Why Chili's Canceled The Awesome Blossom (And Where You Can Get It For A Limited Time)

Chili's has achieved some kind of magical hold on Americans, surging in same-store sales while other casual-dining restaurants are flagging (or going out of business entirely, like Ground Round). The Dallas, Texas-based chain isn't without its missteps, though. Like the Costco food court, which has discontinued beloved items over the years, or Panera Bread, which has trimmed much of its menu, Chili's retired one of its tastiest offerings, the Awesome Blossom, all the way back in 2008. The dish, similar to the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion, featured an onion cut so that its petals opened like a flower's. It was battered, deep-fried, and served with a Buffalo Ranch dipping sauce. The reason for its cancellation? Its widely maligned nutritional content.

The Awesome Blossom was purported to contain over 2,700 calories, 200 grams of fat, and 6,000 milligrams of sodium. Chili's pulled it from the menu and replaced it with Awesome Blossom Petals, which were also discontinued not long after. But now, according to a press release shared with Food Republic, nearly 20 years after it disappeared from restaurants, the chain is bringing it back for a grand opening event at a new Chili's location in Scranton, Pennsylvania, called the "Scranton Branch." It will be available only at the Scranton restaurant and for a limited time, starting April 7, 2025.