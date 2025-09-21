Repel Those Pesky Carpenter Bees With An Overlooked Grocery Shopping Leftover
Most anyone who regularly dines outdoors knows how to keep wasps away with a handy citrus hack, but what about carpenter bees? Also called wood bees, these little flying devils dig into wooden furniture and other structures, and you'll need a different strategy to finally keep the pests away for good. This trick is easy, and it doesn't require chemicals, pesticides, or any fruit scraps to keep bugs away. Better yet, this tip even uses up two items most households have lying around. The things you'll need to help keep the carpetenter bees at bay: a brown paper bag and a plastic grocery bag.
This hack starts with stuffing the plastic grocery bags into the paper bag; you create a sort of faux hornet nest. Tie off the top of the paper bag, then hang it wherever you're trying to mitigate these buzzing bees. The reason this works is that hornets and other wasp species are known for being at the top of the food chain due to their more aggressive and predatory nature. This status often keeps other flying insects, such as carpenter bees, from nesting near the hornet's perceived home.
More ways to keep carpenter bees away
If you can't find plastic bags, you could stuff the paper one with any other paper products or anything lying around that won't attract more bugs. Think paper scraps, plastic shipping packaging, or even bubble wrap. The main point is to fill the paper bag, so it looks robust and like a big, scary hornet nest. And, if you're out of paper bags or want another protection measure, you can try another household tip by using essential oils. Carpenter bees do not like the scent of citrus. Combine lemon, orange, or grapefruit oils with carrier oils and water before spraying the area you want protected.
While this paper bag trick or essential oils may work if you're in a pinch to get rid of the bees, it's wise to protect your home and patio (especially if you love outdoor dining) for the long haul. The key to helping carpenter bees stay away for good is to paint every surface of any untreated wood where they try to nest. Since the bees dig into untreated wood to create shelter, cutting off this resource means they will find homes somewhere other than your back porch. This way, you can enjoy your favorite floral and fizzy Hugo spritz or bittersweet, refreshing Aperol spritz with a lovely spread of apps without worrying about carpetner beeds ruining the vibe.