Repel Those Pesky Carpenter Bees With An Overlooked Grocery Shopping Leftover

Most anyone who regularly dines outdoors knows how to keep wasps away with a handy citrus hack, but what about carpenter bees? Also called wood bees, these little flying devils dig into wooden furniture and other structures, and you'll need a different strategy to finally keep the pests away for good. This trick is easy, and it doesn't require chemicals, pesticides, or any fruit scraps to keep bugs away. Better yet, this tip even uses up two items most households have lying around. The things you'll need to help keep the carpetenter bees at bay: a brown paper bag and a plastic grocery bag.

This hack starts with stuffing the plastic grocery bags into the paper bag; you create a sort of faux hornet nest. Tie off the top of the paper bag, then hang it wherever you're trying to mitigate these buzzing bees. The reason this works is that hornets and other wasp species are known for being at the top of the food chain due to their more aggressive and predatory nature. This status often keeps other flying insects, such as carpenter bees, from nesting near the hornet's perceived home.